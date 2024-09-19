PSD Encourages Vermonters to Help Highlight Areas of Limited to Unavailable Wireless Service by Participating in The 2024 Mobile Wireless Drive Test Public Input Survey

The Public Service Department (PSD) announces the 2024 Mobile Wireless Drive Test: Public Input Survey. This survey allows Vermonters to highlight areas they know where Mobile Wireless Coverage is limited or unavailable, as they are the people who live, work, and drive in these areas every day! The survey includes the ability to enter a specific address or highlight a roadway with limited or unavailable service. The data collected from this survey will assist the Department in mapping the route for the upcoming 2024 Mobile Wireless Drive Test.

Please use the link below to access the 2024 Mobile Wireless Drive Test survey:

2024 Mobile Wireless Coverage - Public Input Survey

See the full press release for further details and contact information.