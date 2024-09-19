L.A. County Professional Peace Officers Assn. Endorses Nathan Hochman for District Attorney

PPOA is Among Numerous First Responders Endorsing Hochman’s Campaign to Restore Public Safety in L.A. County

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association is endorsing Nathan Hochman’s campaign for Los Angeles County District Attorney, Hochman announced today.The important PPOA endorsement adds to the growing momentum for Hochman, who is widely viewed as the favorite to unseat unpopular incumbent George Gascon.Founded in 1951, the PPOA has more than 8,400 members from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Department of the Medical Examiner and District Attorney’s Office.The PPOA is among a strong coalition of first responders who are supporting Hochman’s campaign, including firefighters, lifeguards, the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS), the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL), the Association of Deputy District Attorneys (ADDA), police unions, elected district attorneys throughout California and numerous crime victim advocacy groups.Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General and defense lawyer, said he is honored to have the PPOA’s endorsement.“I look forward to working with employees represented by the PPOA and all of law enforcement as we turn a corner toward a safer, more secure Los Angeles County,” Hochman said. “Together, we will restore public safety and pursue sensible policies that make our county a great place to live, work and raise our families.”About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com

