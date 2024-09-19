Cosentino Expands Silestone® Low Silica Portfolio with New Le Chic Bohème by Silestone®XM Collection and adds Ukiyo Finishes in Select Silestone® Colors

All new hybrid mineral colors and fluted texture options celebrate the beauty of veined patterns and distinctive fluted tile designs within the Silestone® brand

Coral Gables, FL, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino , the global leader in producing sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, introduces Silestone® once again at the intersection of sophistication and innovation in interior design with the launch of Le Chic Bohème by Silestone®XM and new Ukiyo Silestone® fluted tile offerings. Le Chic Bohème’s four new low silica colors further showcase how Silestone, the leading hybrid mineral surface, brings high aesthetics and unparalleled details to the world of design. Moreover, Cosentino has now expanded its award-winning Ukiyo finishing in seven existing Silestone® colors, which offers more opportunities to bring modern fluted texture to designs.

“Cosentino continues to push the boundaries of developing sustainable surfacing that is durable, alluring, and unique,” says Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino Americas and EVP of Global Sales. “Le Chic Bohème by Silestone®XM and Ukiyo Silestone® embody all of these qualities and more. With the depth of intricate veining and versatile yet impactful range of colors and now fluting options, the new products enable designers to bring more sustainable designs to their residential and commercial projects, with a modern, luxurious feel.”

Le Chic Bohème by Silestone®XM

Le Chic Bohème continues Cosentino’s dedication to the beauty of bold, veined patterns - a journey that began in 2023 with the launch of the highly popular Silestone® Le Chic collection. The essence of Parisian sophistication and bohemian flair comes to life within the four new colors - Jardin Emerald, Rivière Rose, Château Brown and Blanc Élysèe - which awaken the imagination with unique shades, elegant veining, metallic accents and nuanced patterns that bring distinguished depth to designs. As a part of the Silestone®XM brand, Le Chic Bohème is manufactured using Cosentino’s sustainable patented Hybriq+® technology, using 99 percent reused water and 100 percent renewable energy, and incorporating a minimum of 20 percent recycled raw materials in its composition, with less than 10 percent of crystalline silica, distinguishing it as a low silica product within the category.

Le Chic Bohème by Silestone®XM strengthens Cosentino’s advancement in its innovative and sustainable surface manufacturing, as the detailed veining requires an all-new system of design. The intricate, interlocking veins are made possible by a full-body molding system featuring integrated veined design across the entire surface and thickness. This enables full continuity of the veining through finishes on edges and recesses, whether curved, die-cut or milled cut, allowing designers and architects to create luxurious spaces with authenticity.

Jardin Emerald: A sophisticated pattern of golden veins with metallic accents and black and cream color notes, Jardin Emerald reinvents the natural beauty of the exclusive green marbles, creating a versatile finish with great depth.

Rivière Rose: An intricate sea of taupé and blush pink veins give personality to a warm white background. Rivière Rose pays homage to the whimsical patterns of ocean waves as they break on the coast of the French Riviera.

Château Brown: A subtle marble look over an elegant dark brown background is filled with light through reflections of metallic pink-copper and bronze veining. A daring composition that connects with earthy tones and on-trend design.

Blanc Élysèe: A delicate lattice of golden, gray, and copper veins along with graphic depth runs through a bright cream background that evokes the timeless elegance of classic Parisian palaces.

Ukiyo Silestone®

Following the success of the highly popular Dekton Ukiyo fluted collection launch in 2023, Cosentino has expanded its ready to install Ukiyo fluted tile offering to its sustainable Silestone® surfacing. Seven existing Silestone® colors are available in the Ukiyo finishing including: Versailles Ivory, Blanc Élysèe, Bohemian Flame, Parisien Bleu, Jardin Emerald, Et Glow, and Et. Calacatta Gold. Additionally, the full-body design makes the surface pattern visible through different edges and cuts while keeping the design and properties of the material, such as the low porosity and resistance to impact, scratches and stains.

Ukiyo Silestone® is available in two fluting options: GV2 with grooves set 25 mm apart and measure 5mm wide and 3 mm deep and GV3 with grooves set 11 mm apart and are 4mm wide and deep. Ideal for vertical cladding, both fluting options come in tile size 20 inches by 118 inches (450 mm x 3000 mm).

