NetApp and Carahsoft Sign Distributor Agreement to Make Intelligent Data Infrastructure Solutions Available to the U.S. Public Sector

VIENNA, Va. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has entered into a distributor agreement with NetApp to serve the U.S. Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will make NetApp offerings for data storage, integrated data services and cloud operations (CloudOps) available to the U.S. Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners as well as its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.



Organizations in the Public Sector strive for digital modernization. Agencies understand the need for easy and secure access to data-rich systems that enable fast decision making, accelerate processes and improve constituent experience. To achieve this transformation, a hybrid multicloud strategy – where cloud is fully integrated into an agency’s infrastructure and operations – is essential.

NetApp’s unique capabilities allow it to enhance the performance of its customers’ data infrastructure by combining unified data storage, integrated data services and CloudOps solutions. Organizations can leverage NetApp’s unified data storage to consolidate any data type, workload or application across diverse environments. Additionally, NetApp’s integrated data management software and services provide users with a consistent experience across on-premises and cloud environments. CloudOps solutions available from NetApp utilize AI-powered optimization to maximize the productivity and performance of data infrastructure, both in the cloud and on-premises.

“At NetApp, we are committed to providing organizations with the intelligent data infrastructure they need to run and scale high-performance workloads with simple management processes and strong data protections,” said Michelle Rudnicki, President, NetApp U.S. Public Sector, Inc. “By working with Carahsoft, we are furthering our joint mission to offer cost effective, innovative data storage solutions to Government agencies, supporting their efforts to unlock the full potential of the cloud and AI-powered technology.”

“We are excited to partner with NetApp to empower the Public Sector with the vital resources necessary to adapt to the constantly evolving landscape of technological advancement and digital transformation,” said Will Jones, Senior Vice President of MultiCloud Solutions at Carahsoft. “Alongside our reseller network, we are dedicated to equipping Government customers with the tools needed to adopt cloud integration and develop a sophisticated data infrastructure strategy. This enables agencies to effectively maintain their critical operations as we move towards a more digitized future.”

NetApp’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 662-4600 or NetApp@carahsoft.com.

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry’s best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world’s biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

