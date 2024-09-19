Nearly All Marketers Use Generative AI Every Month; 70% Use It Weekly

Survey from Basis Technologies Reveals Behaviors and Perceptions in the Use AI for Jobs in Marketing

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today announced annual survey results showing that 90% of marketing professionals use generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools at least once a month. Furthermore, 70% of those surveyed say they use AI tools weekly, whereas only 50% from last year’s Basis survey respondents said the same. However, only 44% say their organizations currently pay for generative AI tools. Basis Technologies’ study was completed in July 2024 by more than 140 respondents at agencies, brands and publishers. The annual report, ‘AI and the Future of Marketing,’ is available at: https://basis.com/reports/ai-and-the-future-of-marketing-2024.

Additional findings show that:

The most-used AI tool for advertising work is ChatGPT, which is utilized by 83% of respondents. When considering paid platforms only, ChatGPT Plus is the most popular, with 62% usage.

67% of those surveyed say that they use generative AI for content creation, but 70% don’t think AI-generated content is as good as their organization’s human-generated content.

More than half of marketers believe that AI has made them either moderately or significantly more efficient at their jobs over the course of the last year.

Nearly 90% of respondents believe AI will radically transform digital advertising within 3-5 years.

Nearly 90% of respondents are concerned about copyright risks and legal liabilities that could come with the use of generative AI.

In terms of risks, 100% of respondents think that generative AI poses a brand safety and misinformation risk for digital marketers. And 53% are concerned by the environmental impact of AI’s significant energy needs.

21% of marketers say their organization has replaced human tasks with AI solutions in the last 12 months – a jump from 10% who said so last year.

Only 41% of respondents believe AI will lead to substantial job losses in their industry within the next 3-5 years.

Agencies and brand marketers are using AI solutions more and more for greater efficiency, deeper insights, and creative inspiration. Although many professionals in the marketing industry recognize the risks of this technology, its upsides are outweighing them. Basis Technologies’ yearly survey to gather sentiments about AI technology shows how much and why AI is being used in marketing and advertising.

“Considering the excitement and activity around AI’s potential, marketing professionals are pressed to demonstrate the qualitative and quantitative impact of these types of tools for their jobs,” said Katie McAdams, chief marketing officer, Basis Technologies. “AI is enhancing significant portions of marketing and advertising through the automation of work. It’s vital for our industry to blend this automated process with the strategy, ideation, creativity and imagination and to measure the monetary benefits and costs.”

Basis’ advertising automation technology simplifies the campaign process and saves time for media professionals. The platform’s integrated applications optimize media team planning, activation and analysis of campaigns so media professionals can focus on strategy and business outcomes. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP.

