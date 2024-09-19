Carbon Limit Partners with Industry Leaders to Debut Heat Crisis-Combatting Concrete Additive

First-of-its-kind CoolCrete™ concrete cooling technology mitigates rising temperatures; licensed commercial and residential design products from NCP Industries and Bison Innovative Products are under way

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Limit , a climate tech company revolutionizing sustainable technologies for the built environment, today announces the debut of CoolCrete™ , a heat-reducing product addition to its line of sustainable concrete additives. Carbon Limit has partnered with NCP Industries (NCP) and Bison Innovative Products (Bison) as licensing affiliates to launch a new series of innovative architectural design products incorporating CoolCrete™ technology, bringing the first-of-its-kind product to commercial and residential projects worldwide.

CoolCrete™ is a functional Supplementary Cementitious Material that reduces the overall carbon footprint of concrete by up to 40% through replacing a portion of conventional cement that is emissions-intensive. The easy-to-use and highly versatile additive achieves temperature reduction through improved solar reflectance and enhanced thermal emittance. CoolCrete™ also boosts concrete's ability to reflect sunlight, reducing overall heat absorption while releasing absorbed heat more efficiently. Early data show CoolCrete™-treated products demonstrate a cooling effect of up to 10 or more degrees Celsius at peak temperatures, potentially enabling users to reduce cooling-related energy consumption.

CoolCrete™ is designed to directly combat the ongoing heat crisis and Urban Heat Island Effect. The hottest day recorded in human history was broken twice in July 2024 , natural disasters tied to global warming continued to peak, and electricity requirements and costs have reached all-time highs. Cities experience higher temperatures than rural areas by up to 10-15 degrees Celsius due to increased dependence on and abundance of concrete, causing increased energy usage, health issues, infrastructure degradation, ecosystem disturbances and poor air quality.

“Heat-related deaths have doubled in recent decades, exceeding 2,300 deaths in 2023 alone , a figure that is expected to grow as record high temperatures become the norm,” said Tim Sperry, CEO and founder of Carbon Limit. “Our families and children deserve better, which is the true intent behind solutions like CoolCrete™ that not only keep our families safe, but ensure future generations can enjoy the outdoors as we once did.”

NCP and Bison currently design and manufacture a range of building commodities such as pavers, stone sidings and adjustable pedestal systems for rooftop decking. As steadfast partners, the industry leaders have already begun working on new editions of premier products that incorporate CoolCrete™ technology. With products expected to come to market in late 2024, NCP and Bison play a key role in making CoolCrete™’s climate change-combatting capabilities readily available to all ranges of design specialists, whether home DIYers or accredited architects.

“Combining Carbon Limit’s technology with our products has been a seamless effort. It doesn’t require new machinery, grants flexibility, is cost-efficient and helps the environment,” said NCP President Ryan Collison. “Carbon Limit allows us to expand our support of the sustainable construction and design industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this effort by getting CoolCrete™-infused products on the shelves soon.”

“CoolCrete™ is giving our company the ability to practice what we preach by staying at the forefront of innovation. We’re proud to be one of the first to provide this new sustainable technology through a range of design products to be installed with our pedestal systems for raised decking solutions,” said Forest Blanchard, Senior Product Manager at Bison.

CoolCrete™-based products will soon be available through NCP and Bison. Carbon Limit plans to offer CoolCrete™ licensing opportunities in early 2025 as the company continues to explore new applications for this innovative technology.

To learn more about Carbon Limit visit www.carbonlimit.com . Follow along on LinkedIn to keep up with news around CoolCrete™ and Carbon Limit’s other industry-leading materials.

About Carbon Limit

Carbon Limit is a South Florida climate tech company, innovating and commercializing scalable solutions for a more sustainable built environment. Carbon Limit is transforming the concrete industry with its proprietary CO2-capturing and heat-reducing technologies, CaptureCrete® and CoolCrete™. By integrating a unique blend of CO2-reactive minerals, each of Carbon Limit’s concrete additives reduce the carbon footprint of concrete production. CaptureCrete® enhances concrete’s ability to absorb and sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, storing it safely and permanently. Newly debuted CoolCrete™ employs improved solar reflectance and enhanced thermal emittance to reduce the temperature of concrete. Carbon Limit technology can be easily adopted by the cement and concrete industry to effectively decarbonize concrete products and projects around the world. Licensing opportunities and carbon credits are available for purchase now at www.carbonlimit.com .

About NCP Industries

NCP Industries, based in Nebraska, leads in innovative, eco-friendly precast concrete solutions. Committed to sustainability, the company has moved its focus to using recycled materials and green technologies to shape the future of construction. Serving clients across North America, NCP Industries continuously expands its product lines to enhance indoor and outdoor spaces.

About Bison Innovative Products

Since 1994, Bison has led the industry in designing and manufacturing versatile pedestals, pavers and site furnishings that offer the design flexibility to create unique and beautiful rooftop environments. The company’s independently tested modular deck system allows rooftop decks to be installed quickly and easily. Bison Pedestals create level decks over sloped surfaces, support a variety of different surface materials and can be installed over any structural surface.

Media Contact

FischTank PR

carbonlimit@fischtankpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5186da3-1a7e-4f82-bcf2-a2b875603afd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/778d908d-df57-40bc-a518-d8ab9db572f9

CoolCrete™ by Carbon Limit Newly debuted CoolCrete™ reduces the temperature of concrete through solar reflectance and enhanced thermal emittance. Soon-to-debut CoolCrete™ Products by Carbon Limit Partners CoolCrete™-infused commercial and residential design products by Carbon Limit licensing affiliates, NCP Industries and Bison Innovative Products, will be available for purchase in late 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.