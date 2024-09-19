Matt Krepsik Appointed CEO of MediaRadar to Lead Next Phase of Company Growth

Todd Krizelman, MediaRadar's Co-Founder and Longtime CEO Transitions to Strategic Advisory Role on Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaRadar , the award-winning advertising intelligence platform, today announced a strategic leadership transition. With the integration of MediaRadar’s transformative 2023 acquisition of Vivvix well underway, MediaRadar CEO Todd Krizelman will transition out of the CEO role but remain an active member of the MediaRadar Board of Directors to help scale the company through its next phase of accelerated growth. As part of that phase, Matt Krepsik, a seasoned executive with 20 years of experience in advertising technology, data, and analytics, has been appointed as the new CEO.



Krizelman is the co-founder of MediaRadar and has led the company since its incorporation in 2006. Of the transition, he noted, “MediaRadar is ideally positioned to continue to provide the market with leading advertising intelligence solutions. With this solid foundation in place, I believe it is the right time for me to take on a more strategic advisory role, and I remain as committed as ever to building the most comprehensive advertising intelligence service in the market.”

In his new role, Krizelman will work with Thompson Street Capital Partners and Endicott Capital to shape an overall strategy aimed at driving continued growth at MediaRadar.

“MediaRadar, Thompson Street Capital Partners, and Endicott Capital are grateful for Todd’s years of leadership and dedicated service to the company and acknowledge his critical role in establishing MediaRadar as the market’s leading provider of advertising intelligence solutions,” said Dan Cooper, Director at Thompson Street Capital Partners. “We thank Todd for his invaluable contributions to MediaRadar, including his strategic vision to bring MediaRadar and Vivvix together to create the most comprehensive advertising intelligence provider in the market. We look forward to continuing to work with him on the board to help realize MediaRadar’s substantial potential.”

Krepsik brings a wealth of experience to his new role at MediaRadar. Most recently, he served as CEO of Quotient, an advertising and technology platform that leverages proprietary measurement solutions and exclusive shopper data to deliver personalized digital incentives, retail media and digital out of home campaigns to millions of consumers daily. Krepsik joined Quotient in 2021 as Chief Technology Officer before assuming the CEO role where he successfully executed the transformation of the business culminating in a transaction to take the company private.

Prior to Quotient, Krepsik spent over sixteen years at Nielsen, where he held several key positions. His most recent role there was GM of Outcomes Products, overseeing marketing attribution, media planning, and activation products. Earlier in his tenure, he served as Global Head of Analytics Products. Throughout his career, Krepsik has developed extensive product and go-to-market expertise in advertising technology, data, and measurement products. Notably, Krepsik played a pivotal role in Nielsen's strategic review process, resulting in the sale of its NielsenIQ business for $2.7 billion.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the company at this transformative stage in its evolution,” said Krepsik. “The people, data, and technology capabilities of Vivvix and MediaRadar are remarkable, and the combination provides our clients the broadest and deepest media mix and brand investment data and insights available, bar none. Our ability to drive more agile media planning, better return on ad spend, and superior sales performance across our advertiser and media client-base makes us hard to beat.”

In his new role, Krepsik will prioritize the ongoing global integration of Vivvix and MediaRadar and the introduction of new AI and data-powered innovations to enhance the company's offerings, reinforcing MediaRadar's market position as the definitive source of advertising data and intelligence for the entire marketing ecosystem spanning brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms.

“We are delighted to welcome Matt Krepsik as the new CEO of MediaRadar,” added Cooper. “Matt's extensive experience in advertising data, technology, and measurement, coupled with his proven track record of driving growth and innovation, makes him the ideal leader to build upon MediaRadar's strong foundation. We look forward to Matt continuing the company's success and taking MediaRadar to new heights in this exciting next phase of growth.”

ABOUT MEDIARADAR

MediaRadar is the premier provider of marketing, media, and competitive insights covering the advertising world, where it’s headed and why.

Our innovative solutions enable brands, agencies, and media owners to achieve peak performance with always-on marketing intelligence that spans the media, creative, and business strategies of 5 million brands across 30+ media and marketing channels.

By bringing the advertising past, present and future into crystal-clear focus, our clients rapidly understand and act on the competitive media moves and emerging advertising trends impacting their business.

MediaRadar eliminates media blind spots and powers mission-critical marketing and sales decisions that drive competitive advantage.



