ECD Auto Design Launches Cars & Coffee Culture with Inaugural Event: Sunday, September 22, 2024 at Its Kissimmee, FL Headquarters





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, a leader in custom, one-of-one luxury vehicle restorations, specializing in Land Rover Defenders, Range Rover Classics, Jaguar E-Types, Mustangs, and Toyota FJs is excited to announce the launch of its Cars & Coffee culture, beginning with an inaugural event on Sunday, September 22, 2024. From 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, our ECD fan base of over 540,000, automotive enthusiasts, clients, content creators, and media partners are invited to experience firsthand the craftsmanship that has made ECD a standout in the industry. Not only will guests be able to see the vehicles, but they will also be invited to take tours of the impressive 100,000 square-foot facility where everything comes together.

Taking place at the ECD headquarters in Kissimmee, Florida, this Cars & Coffee event offers a unique opportunity to see, touch, and engage with our custom-built vehicles. As each of our vehicles is individually crafted to client specifications, this event provides a chance to fully appreciate the artistry, attention to detail, and innovation that goes into creating these bespoke vehicles.

"We are excited to open our doors and share our passion for these iconic vehicles with the community," said Scott Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of ECD Auto Design. "Our products are more than just cars—they're one-of-a-kind works of art. We believe that to truly appreciate the craftsmanship and personality of each build, they need to be experienced up close."

As many of ECD’s vehicles are one-of-one SUV’s built for adventure, we have invited our collaboration partner, Turtleback Trailers to showcase the perfect weekend accessory that can be customized to fit your ECD SUV. Guests will have the opportunity to see all the functionality of a Turtleback Expedition T3 model and discuss how it can be customized for a perfect ECD SUV match.

As ECD Auto Design continues to grow in popularity, the Cars & Coffee series will become a regular part of the company’s outreach, providing a relaxed atmosphere for gearheads and collectors to connect, network, and explore the ECD difference. This event is just the first in a series designed to bring car culture enthusiasts together.

The Cars & Coffee event is free to attend, and all are welcome. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the ECD facility and speak with the team behind these remarkable builds.

ECD Inaugural Cars & Coffee Event Details:

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Location: ECD Auto Design Headquarters

ECD Auto Design Headquarters Address: 4930 Industrial Lane, Unit 107, Kissimmee FL 34758

For more information about ECD Auto Design, please visit our website at www.ecdautodesign.com.

About ECD Auto Design



ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

