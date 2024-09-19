Control Your Apple Watch Like Never Before with Wearable Devices’ Mudra Band Gesture Control Neural Wristband

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, is thrilled to unveil the newest upgrade to its flagship product, the Mudra Band for the Apple Watch. Imagine hands-free control with just a gesture! The enhanced functionality of the Mudra Band enables seamless, same-hand, touchless watch operation, providing unmatched convenience and accessibility for all Apple Watch users.

With this powerful new update, users can easily manage everyday tasks like answering calls, checking notifications, and controlling music—all without ever touching the screen. By leveraging intuitive gestures to navigate and interact with their watch, it becomes the perfect solution for moments when hands are full or multi-tasking. This update delivers a new level of convenience and freedom for users on the go.

"Our mission with the Mudra Band has always been to push the limits of what's possible in wearable technology. This new gesture control upgrade makes the Apple Watch experience even more intuitive and accessible,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “We are excited to give users more power at their fingertips—literally.”

The Mudra Band's watch gesture control features will significantly enhance the value and functionality of the Apple Watch, particularly in terms of accessibility and convenience. It lets users control the watch with simple gestures of the same hand, even when their fingers are occupied or they are unable to touch the screen. By enabling users to control their watch without touching the screen, the Mudra Band simplifies interaction and reduces physical effort, empowering on-the-go and multi-tasking watch operation without the need to pause, stare at the screen, and use the other hand to operate it.

To watch a demo video, please visit: https://youtu.be/2C0Btga5GoI

Now, users can seamlessly interact with their iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices, while the Mudra Band takes Apple Watch multitasking to a whole new level. With just a flick of the wrist or a simple pinch, controlling your device has never been so effortless.

The new Apple Watch gesture control functionality for the Mudra Band will be available in the coming Mudra Band app update.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

