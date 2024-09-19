Gaining popularity due to providing nutrients effectively and extending feed shelf life, Global Feed Encapsulation Market to Exceed a Valuation of USD 904.7 million by 2034: FMI

The United States feed encapsulation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%, reaching USD 146.6 million by 2034. As a leader in advanced agricultural technologies, the U.S. employs feed encapsulation to enhance feed efficiency and animal health, allowing for precise nutrient delivery and improved livestock productivity.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide Feed Encapsulation market size is valued at USD 504.2 million in 2024 and it is anticipated to reach USD 904.7 million by 2034. Over the next decade, global Feed Encapsulation demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 6.0%.



Understanding the Feed Encapsulation Market

As encapsulation prevents feed from releasing nutrients into water around it, it drastically improves the quality of the water used in aquaculture. Encapsulation preserves nutrients from premature breakdown by forming an outer layer over them. This minimizes waste and nutrient runoff into the water by ensuring that the nutrients are only released when absorbed by the aquatic species. As a result, the water quality continues to be higher, which is beneficial for both the aquatic ecosystem and the farmed species. Additionally, this reduces aquaculture's adverse environmental impact and encourages sustainable and environmentally friendly methods of agriculture.

Technologies used in feed encapsulation with controlled release mechanisms ensure that nutrients are distributed at specific times in the intestines to maximize absorption. These technologies, which include time-release capsules and pH-sensitive coatings, shield nutrients from premature degradation and assures that they reach the intended spot in the gut. Due to this accurate distribution, nutrients are more bioavailable to animals, improving their ability to absorb and use them.

Regional Insights into the Feed Encapsulation Market

Country/Region Market Value (2034) CAGR (2024-2034) United States USD 146.6 million 3.2 % China USD 108.6 million 4.9 % Brazil USD 81.4 million 4.1 % Germany USD 45.2 million 5.6 % India USD 32.6 million 6.2 %

Key Takeaways from the Feed Encapsulation Report:

The global Feed Encapsulation market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 904.7 million by 2034.

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2034. Global demand for Feed Encapsulation is likely to soar at 6.0 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. North America is projected to hold a dominant value share of 37.2% in the global market by 2034.

in the global market by 2034. Brazil market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 4.1% during the projection period.

“The feed encapsulation market is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in technology and rising consumer demand for high-quality animal products. Innovations in microencapsulation and polymer-based solutions are enhancing nutrient stability and controlled release, optimizing livestock health and productivity. This growth trajectory indicates a promising future for the industry, with increasing adoption of advanced feed additives and encapsulation techniques."– says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Prominent Drivers of the Feed Encapsulation Market

Nutritional Enhancement : Encapsulation technologies improve nutrient delivery, allowing for better absorption of vitamins, minerals, and probiotics in animal feed, which can enhance animal health and productivity.

: Encapsulation technologies improve nutrient delivery, allowing for better absorption of vitamins, minerals, and probiotics in animal feed, which can enhance animal health and productivity. Regulatory Compliance : Increasing regulations regarding feed safety and quality are pushing manufacturers to adopt encapsulation methods that ensure consistent nutrient release and reduce the risk of contamination.

: Increasing regulations regarding feed safety and quality are pushing manufacturers to adopt encapsulation methods that ensure consistent nutrient release and reduce the risk of contamination. Demand for Animal Welfare : Growing consumer awareness and demand for ethically produced animal products are driving the need for advanced feed formulations that promote animal welfare, which encapsulated feeds can support by enhancing gut health.

: Growing consumer awareness and demand for ethically produced animal products are driving the need for advanced feed formulations that promote animal welfare, which encapsulated feeds can support by enhancing gut health. Technological Advancements : Innovations in encapsulation techniques, such as nano-encapsulation and controlled-release formulations, are enabling more effective and efficient feed solutions, attracting investment and interest in the market.

: Innovations in encapsulation techniques, such as nano-encapsulation and controlled-release formulations, are enabling more effective and efficient feed solutions, attracting investment and interest in the market. Rising Livestock Production: The increasing global demand for meat, dairy, and other animal products is pushing farmers to seek improved feed solutions to boost production efficiency, making encapsulation a valuable option for many producers.



Challenges Faced by the Feed Encapsulation Market

High Production Costs : The processes involved in developing and manufacturing encapsulated feeds can be expensive, which may deter some producers from adopting these technologies.

: The processes involved in developing and manufacturing encapsulated feeds can be expensive, which may deter some producers from adopting these technologies. Limited Awareness and Understanding : Many farmers and livestock producers may not fully understand the benefits of encapsulated feed, leading to resistance in adoption and utilization.

: Many farmers and livestock producers may not fully understand the benefits of encapsulated feed, leading to resistance in adoption and utilization. Technical Complexity : Developing effective encapsulation methods requires advanced technology and expertise, which can be a barrier for smaller companies or new entrants in the market.

: Developing effective encapsulation methods requires advanced technology and expertise, which can be a barrier for smaller companies or new entrants in the market. Regulatory Hurdles : Navigating the complex regulatory landscape can be challenging, as different regions have varying requirements for feed additives and encapsulation technologies.

: Navigating the complex regulatory landscape can be challenging, as different regions have varying requirements for feed additives and encapsulation technologies. Market Competition: The feed industry is highly competitive, with many alternatives available. Encapsulated feeds must demonstrate clear advantages over traditional feeds to gain market share.



Competitive Landscape of the Feed Encapsulation Market

Companies are focusing on research and development, sustainable sourcing, and new formulations. They are also emphasizing environment-friendly practices and product certifications to satisfy the increasing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.

For instance,

Kemin Industries expanded their encapsulation capabilities with the launch of two new products: KESSENT® is an essential amino acid for animal diets that is combined with Lysine, another Kemin ingredient, to provide optimal precision feeding and CholiGEM™ is a product developed and manufactured by Kemin that completes the portfolio of Ruminant Essentialities by offering choline nutrition.

DSM, uses controlled release mechanisms in their feed additives. DSM’s RONOZYME® ProAct is an encapsulated protease enzyme designed for poultry. This ensures the enzyme is released at the right point in the digestive system, enhancing nutrient absorption and improving feed efficiency.

Elanco Animal Health uses encapsulated antibiotics for targeted drug delivery. Like, Pulmotil® AC is designed to deliver antibiotics specifically to the lungs of pigs, which ensures effective treatment of respiratory diseases.



Key Companies in the Feed Encapsulation Market

Balchem Corporation

Kemin Industries

DSM Nutritional Products

Bialtec

Delacon Biotechnik

Adisseo

Evonik Industries

Novus International

Phytobiotics

Others

Key Segments of Report

By Product Type:

As per product type, the market has been categorized into vitamins & minerals, amino acids, enzymes, probiotics & prebiotics, essential oils & phytogenics, antibiotics & drugs, organic acids, and pigments.

By Encapsulation Material:

As per encapsulation material, the market has been categorized into lipid-based coatings, polymers, protein-based coatings, carbohydrates, and natural materials.

By Technology:

This segment is further categorized into spray drying, fluidized bed coating, extrusion, coacervation, centrifugal encapsulation, emulsion-based encapsulation, microencapsulation, and nanoencapsulation.

By Application:

As per application, the market has been categorized into nutrient delivery, gut health improvement, growth promoters, feed preservation, health & immunity boosters, and palatability enhancers.

By Animal Type:

This segment is further categorized into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, companion animals, and equine.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Spanish Language

Según Future Market Insights (FMI), el tamaño del mercado mundial de encapsulación de alimentos está valorado en USD 504,2 millones en 2024 y se prevé que alcance los USD 904,7 millones para 2034. Durante la próxima década, es probable que la demanda mundial de encapsulación de alimentos aumente a una CAGR del 6,0%.

Comprender el mercado de la encapsulación de alimentos

Dado que la encapsulación evita que el alimento libere nutrientes en el agua que lo rodea, mejora drásticamente la calidad del agua utilizada en la acuicultura. La encapsulación preserva los nutrientes de la descomposición prematura formando una capa exterior sobre ellos. Esto minimiza los desechos y la escorrentía de nutrientes en el agua al garantizar que los nutrientes solo se liberen cuando las especies acuáticas los absorban. Como resultado, la calidad del agua sigue siendo más alta, lo que es beneficioso tanto para el ecosistema acuático como para las especies cultivadas. Además, esto reduce el impacto ambiental adverso de la acuicultura y fomenta métodos de agricultura sostenibles y respetuosos con el medio ambiente.

Las tecnologías utilizadas en la encapsulación de alimentos con mecanismos de liberación controlada aseguran que los nutrientes se distribuyan en momentos específicos en los intestinos para maximizar la absorción. Estas tecnologías, que incluyen cápsulas de liberación prolongada y recubrimientos sensibles al pH, protegen los nutrientes de la degradación prematura y aseguran que lleguen al lugar previsto en el intestino. Debido a esta distribución precisa, los nutrientes son más biodisponibles para los animales, mejorando su capacidad para absorberlos y utilizarlos.

Perspectivas regionales sobre el mercado de encapsulación de alimentos

País/Región Valor de mercado (2034) CAGR (2024-2034) Estados Unidos USD 146,6 millones 3.2 % China USD 108,6 millones 4.9 % Brasil USD 81,4 millones 4.1 % Alemania USD 45,2 millones 5.6 % India USD 32,6 millones 6.2 %

Conclusiones clave del informe de encapsulación de feeds:

· Se espera que el mercado mundial de encapsulación de alimentos alcance una valoración de USD 904,7 millones para 2034.

· Es probable que la demanda mundial de encapsulación de alimentos se dispare a una CAGR del 6.0% durante el período de pronóstico.

· Se prevé que América del Norte tenga una participación de valor dominante del 37,2% en el mercado global para 2034.

· Se estima que el mercado de Brasil será testigo de una CAGR de valor del 4,1% durante el período de proyección.

"El mercado de la encapsulación de piensos está evolucionando rápidamente, impulsado por los avances tecnológicos y la creciente demanda de los consumidores de productos animales de alta calidad. Las innovaciones en microencapsulación y soluciones basadas en polímeros están mejorando la estabilidad de los nutrientes y la liberación controlada, optimizando la salud y la productividad del ganado. Esta trayectoria de crecimiento indica un futuro prometedor para la industria, con una creciente adopción de aditivos alimentarios avanzados y técnicas de encapsulación".– dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio cliente de Future Market Insights.

Impulsores destacados del mercado de encapsulación de alimentos

· Mejora nutricional: Las tecnologías de encapsulación mejoran la entrega de nutrientes, lo que permite una mejor absorción de vitaminas, minerales y probióticos en la alimentación animal, lo que puede mejorar la salud y la productividad de los animales.

· Cumplimiento normativo: El aumento de las normativas relativas a la seguridad y la calidad de los piensos está empujando a los fabricantes a adoptar métodos de encapsulación que garanticen una liberación constante de nutrientes y reduzcan el riesgo de contaminación.

· Demanda de bienestar animal: La creciente concienciación de los consumidores y la demanda de productos animales producidos de forma ética están impulsando la necesidad de formulaciones de piensos avanzadas que promuevan el bienestar animal, que los piensos encapsulados pueden apoyar mejorando la salud intestinal.

·Avances tecnológicos: Las innovaciones en las técnicas de encapsulación, como la nanoencapsulación y las formulaciones de liberación controlada, están permitiendo soluciones de alimentación más efectivas y eficientes, atrayendo inversiones e interés en el mercado.

· Aumento de la producción ganadera: La creciente demanda mundial de carne, lácteos y otros productos animales está empujando a los agricultores a buscar soluciones mejoradas de alimentación para aumentar la eficiencia de la producción, lo que hace que la encapsulación sea una opción valiosa para muchos productores.

Retos a los que se enfrenta el mercado de la encapsulación de piensos

· Altos costos de producción: Los procesos involucrados en el desarrollo y fabricación de alimentos encapsulados pueden ser costosos, lo que puede disuadir a algunos productores de adoptar estas tecnologías.

· Conocimiento y comprensión limitados: Es posible que muchos agricultores y ganaderos no comprendan completamente los beneficios de los alimentos encapsulados, lo que genera resistencia en la adopción y utilización.

· Complejidad técnica: El desarrollo de métodos de encapsulación eficaces requiere tecnología y experiencia avanzadas, lo que puede ser una barrera para las empresas más pequeñas o los nuevos participantes en el mercado.

· Obstáculos regulatorios: Navegar por el complejo panorama regulatorio puede ser un desafío, ya que las diferentes regiones tienen diferentes requisitos para los aditivos para piensos y las tecnologías de encapsulación.

· Competencia en el mercado: La industria de los piensos es muy competitiva y dispone de muchas alternativas. Los piensos encapsulados deben demostrar claras ventajas sobre los piensos tradicionales para ganar cuota de mercado.

Panorama competitivo del mercado de encapsulación de alimentos

Las empresas se centran en la investigación y el desarrollo, el abastecimiento sostenible y las nuevas formulaciones. También hacen hincapié en las prácticas respetuosas con el medio ambiente y las certificaciones de productos para satisfacer la creciente demanda de ingredientes naturales y sostenibles.

Por ejemplo

· Kemin Industries amplió sus capacidades de encapsulación con el lanzamiento de dos nuevos productos: KESSENT® es un aminoácido esencial para las dietas animales que se combina con la lisina, otro ingrediente de Kemin, para proporcionar una alimentación de precisión óptima y CholiGEM™ es un producto desarrollado y fabricado por Kemin que completa el portafolio de Esenciales para Rumiantes al ofrecer nutrición con colina.

· DSM, utiliza mecanismos de liberación controlada en sus aditivos para piensos. RONOZYME® ProAct de DSM es una enzima proteasa encapsulada diseñada para aves de corral. Esto asegura que la enzima se libere en el punto correcto del sistema digestivo, mejorando la absorción de nutrientes y mejorando la eficiencia alimentaria.

· Elanco Animal Health utiliza antibióticos encapsulados para la administración selectiva de fármacos. Al igual que Pulmotil® AC está diseñado para administrar antibióticos específicamente a los pulmones de los cerdos, lo que garantiza un tratamiento eficaz de las enfermedades respiratorias.

Empresas clave en el mercado de la encapsulación de piensos

Corporación Balchem

Industrias Kemin

Productos nutricionales DSM

Bialtec

Delacon Biotechnik

Adisseo

Industrias Evonik

Novus Internacional

Fitobióticos

Otros

Segmentos clave del informe

Por tipo de producto:

Según el tipo de producto, el mercado se ha clasificado en vitaminas y minerales, aminoácidos, enzimas, probióticos y prebióticos, aceites esenciales y fitogénicos, antibióticos y medicamentos, ácidos orgánicos y pigmentos.

Por material de encapsulación:

Según el material de encapsulación, el mercado se ha clasificado en recubrimientos a base de lípidos, polímeros, recubrimientos a base de proteínas, carbohidratos y materiales naturales.

Por tecnología:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en secado por pulverización, recubrimiento de lecho fluidizado, extrusión, coacervación, encapsulación centrífuga, encapsulación basada en emulsión, microencapsulación y nanoencapsulación.

Por aplicación:

Según la aplicación, el mercado se ha clasificado en entrega de nutrientes, mejora de la salud intestinal, promotores del crecimiento, conservación de alimentos, refuerzos de la salud y la inmunidad y potenciadores de la palatabilidad.

Por tipo de animal:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en aves de corral, rumiantes, cerdos, acuicultura, animales de compañía y equinos.

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional, Oceanía y Medio Oriente y África.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

