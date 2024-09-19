Disc Medicine Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Steve Caffé, MD as Chief Regulatory Officer

Dr. Steve Caffé is an accomplished industry executive with over 25 years of expertise in global product development and regulatory affairs

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced the appointment of Steve Caffé, MD as the company’s Chief Regulatory Officer. Dr. Caffé is an experienced biotech executive with significant expertise in global regulatory leadership across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including hematology, oncology, and rare diseases.



“We are excited to welcome an executive as accomplished as Steve to Disc, where his depth of regulatory expertise and experience in global product development will be integral to the company’s growth,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “Steve’s track record of successful drug approvals across multiple disease areas and geographies will be a significant advantage for Disc as we move into the later stages of development across our portfolio.”

“I am excited to be joining Disc at this pivotal moment in the company’s transition to a late-stage hematology company,” said Dr. Caffé. “With significant trial initiations coming in the next year for all three pipeline programs, I look forward to leading global regulatory interactions to support Disc’s mission of delivering novel treatments to patients with high unmet need. I am excited to work with the talented team at Disc and build on the excellent work done to date.”

Dr. Caffé has more than 25 years of experience in global product development and regulatory affairs, having held senior leadership positions at several top biotechnology companies. Most recently, he served as Head of Regulatory Affairs at CRISPR Therapeutics where he was involved in the development and approval of Casgevy® (exagamglogene autotemcel) for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Prior to joining CRISPR, Dr Caffé was the Senior Vice President leading Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Quality, and Patient Advocacy at Ra Pharmaceuticals. Before this, Dr. Caffé held senior-level regulatory positions at a number of other biopharmaceutical companies, including Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune (Biologics Division of AstraZeneca), Baxter, Sanofi-Aventis and Merck. Across these experiences, Dr. Caffé has contributed to over 40 new drug approvals and major new indications worldwide in a wide range of therapeutic areas. Steve received his M.D. at the Université Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris, France.

In connection with Dr. Caffé’s appointment, on September 16, 2024, Disc granted to Dr. Caffé an inducement equity award outside of Disc’s Amended and Restated 2021 Stock Option and Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), comprised of (i) an option to purchase 55,000 shares (the “Option Award”) of Disc’s common stock (“Common Stock”), at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Common Stock on the date of grant, and (ii) a restricted stock unit award for 36,666 shares of Common Stock (the “RSU Award” and, together with the Option Award, the “Inducement Award”). The Option Award shall vest 25% on September 16, 2025, with the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter. The RSU Award shall vest in equal installments on each of the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of the vesting date set by Disc’s company vesting policy. The Inducement Award was approved by the Compensation Committee of Disc’s Board of Directors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Disc’s expectations with respect to the chief regulatory officer position, upcoming trial initiations in the next year, and Disc’s clinical development plans and related regulatory interactions. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “look forward,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: Disc’s expectations regarding the chief regulatory officer position; Disc’s expectations regarding leadership and future growth; Disc’s expectations regarding its research and development programs; Disc’s expectations of entering late-stage development; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

