Gartner Recognizes ValueSelling Associates in Market Guide for Sales Training Service Providers Worldwide

New research for Sales Enablement Leaders to Review and Compare Sales Training Service Providers and Their Key Capabilities

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. has been included as a sales training provider in Gartner’s Market Guide for Sales Training Providers Worldwide for the second consecutive year. This new research is available for Gartner subscribers to review and compares sales training service providers and their key capabilities.



Sales training services are often used by organizations to develop revenue teams’ skills and instill the selling behaviors that build buyer confidence to deliver improved win rates, increased deal size, shortened deal cycles and improved margins. Well-trained sales teams reliably fill the funnel with high-quality opportunities, close new business, expand within the existing customer base and drive customer value and retention.

“To be recognized by Gartner, a renowned worldwide premier analyst firm, and included in the Gartner Market Guide for Sales Training Service Providers Worldwide is an honor,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “Aligned with Gartner’s key findings, ValueSelling Associates provides customized sales training, empowers revenue teams to drive sales results, embraces AI technology to maximize revenue performance and expanded its award-winning revenue-tech toolset, eValuePrompter, to include integrations for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in addition to Salesforce.”

New in 2024, ValueSelling Associates launched ValueCoach AI™, the first value-based artificial intelligence (AI) coaching tool engineered to empower revenue teams to drive desired selling behaviors and enable sales managers to optimize sales coaching and performance efficiently. ValueCoach AI, designed to align with a company’s specific sales process, simulates sales calls with target prospects, evaluates real-world sales calls and uses this data to populate skill performance rubrics. It’s planned integrations will also assess opportunity strength, provide just-in-time training content and create dynamic, individualized learning journeys.

ValueSelling Associates’ differentiators map directly to the Gartner recommendations, including training for all roles, tailored training, and revenue tech that lives inside the CRM, guided by AI. From a global sales training delivery perspective, ValueSelling Associates can scale to train geographically distributed teams and offers local-language versions of training. The expertise of ValueSelling trainers is matched to support a region’s unique culture and regionally-specific examples are integrated into the training.

ValueSelling Associates is one of the sales training providers profiled by Gartner that has created its own sales methodology supported by decades of proven results – the ValueSelling Framework®. The ValueSelling Framework methodology provides sales and customer-facing professionals with training and tools to engage, qualify, advance and close sales. Each program is tailored to the client’s industry, products, revenue engine, sales cycle and unique challenges to keep sellers engaged with real-world examples and scenarios.

Consistently receiving industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training company by both Selling Power and Training Industry, and winning multiple Stevie Awards, ValueSelling Associates was also positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers and continues to earn a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Gartner Peer Insights™ (as of September 16, 2024), a site that offers in-depth client reviews.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

Media contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.