High Wire Networks Appoints Edward Vasko as COO

New Senior Leadership Expected to Drive Growth and Development of High Wire’s Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity Services Division and Secure Voice Business Unit

BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity, has appointed Edward Vasko, CISSP, as chief operations officer. He succeeds Stephen LaMarche, who will remain on the company’s board of directors. Vasko will also continue to serve as chief executive officer of the company’s Overwatch managed cybersecurity services division.



Vasko brings to High Wire more than 33 years of accomplishment in the cybersecurity industry, including extensive experience in business formation, development and driving rapid growth. He has also led several strategic M&As and exits. As a highly respected industry thought leader, he has addressed the national cybersecurity workforce development requirements for protecting the United States and its allies.



High Wire CEO, Mark Porter, commented: “Given Ed’s strong background and record of achievement, we expect his appointment as COO to accelerate our overall growth and development. Thanks to the strong foundation Stephen has laid, he inherits a profitable Secure Voice business, with Overwatch on track for profitability before the end of the year based upon its growing recurring revenue streams.”





Prior to joining High Wire, Vasko served as the director of Boise State University’s Institute of Pervasive Cybersecurity, a leader in cybersecurity research and host of the competency development hub known as the Cyberdome.

In his new position as chief operations officer, Vasko brings to High Wire a wealth of knowledge and experience, having founded and led several cybersecurity organizations into becoming global industry leaders.

“Over the last several months as CEO of Overwatch, I’ve come to understand the exceptional potential of the company’s cybersecurity ecosystem,” stated Vasko. “Composed of U.S.-based security analysts and practitioners, innovative AI-powered platform, and customer-focused processes, Overwatch enables its channel partners to provide the most effective cyber solutions available on the market today.”

Porter added: “We want to extend our deep appreciation to Stephen for his strong contributions as COO and look forward to his continued service as director. He stepped up to take on the COO role at a time when we very much needed his help. He has been instrumental in the turnaround on our balance sheet and cap table, as well as in implementing the automation technology that drives us forward with true scalability.”

Edward Vasko Bio

Prior to Boise State University, Vasko served as senior vice president at a top 50 national managed security and consulting provider. He was previously the co-founder and CEO of Terra Verde (now Avertium), where he helped grow the firm into one of the nation's largest providers of cybersecurity advisory and managed security services with thousands of clients around the world. He negotiated the sale of Terra Verde to Sunstone Partners, a leading growth equity firm.

Appointed by Arizona’s governor, Vasko served as a commissioner in Arizona’s Commission for Post-Secondary Education from 2015 to 2019. He was also appointed as the co-chair of Arizona’s Cyber Team (ACT) Workforce Development Committee and served as the industry co-chair for the 2019 NICE Conference.

As part of his active involvement in cybersecurity workforce development, Vasko sits on several advisory councils, working with universities to develop curriculum that enables a highly needed cybersecurity workforce that is "ready-to-work" to defend the nation’s critical data and assets.

A believer in lifelong learning, Vasko studied Applied Politics at The University of Akron and Educational Technology at Boise State University. He received an Honorary Doctorate of Science in Technology from the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Arizona.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in history from Arizona State University, and has been a multi-year recipient of the university’s Sun Devil 100 business leadership award.



About Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity

Overwatch’s cybersecurity pipeline continues to strengthen, driven by the growth of the company’s global portfolio of channel partners, including 23 new partners in the first half of the year. Many of these new partners are substantially larger, with more clients and wider industry reach.

Operating at the core of High Wire’s security operation center is Overwatch SOAR™, a proprietary security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The unique AI embedded in Overwatch SOAR automatically consolidates alerts from various threat prevention and detection-and-response platforms. It processes these alerts with intelligence-based rules that provide enhanced visibility, improved correlation, and faster remediation.

High Wire’s SOAR technology serves as an exponential force multiplier for its dedicated teams of professional security experts, empowering them to deliver the most secure and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions available on the market today.

High Wire offers its Overwatch managed security services exclusively through a global network of managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers totaling more than 200 worldwide.

Reflecting High Wire’s preferred “go-to” status for these global channel partners, Frost & Sullivan ranks High Wire as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas in the categories of growth and innovation. Overwatch addresses a global cybersecurity market that is expected to grow at a 14.3% CAGR to reach $563 billion by 2032.

The company was recently awarded a major new contract to deliver High Wire’s Overwatch OT/IoT Security™ for a U.S. health system comprised of more than 25 hospitals and clinics.

To learn more about High Wire and its award-winning managed cybersecurity services, visit HighWireNetworks.com or view the company’s free video series on YouTube.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End-customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies. Its U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center is located in Chicago.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2023. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

