INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague is Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN)

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague is currently investigating potential claims on behalf of shareholders of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources or the Company”) (NYSE: BEN).



Franklin Resources, headquartered in San Mateo, CA, is an investment management company operating through its subsidiaries, including Franklin Templeton.

On August 21, 2024, Franklin Resources disclosed that the co-Chief Investment Officer of its subsidiary Western Asset Management was placed on leave after receiving a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, the Company decided to close one of its investment funds with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Additionally, federal investigators are reportedly investigating Western Asset Management.

Following this news, Franklin Resources shares declined by $2.84, or 12.56%, to close at $19.78 per share on August 21, 2024.

If you are a Franklin Resources shareholder and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at phamner@bm.net or (215) 875-3048, or CLICK HERE .

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Franklin Resources is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague’s investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program . Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

Berger Montague , with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

