Solid Board Market is Set to Surge at 2.8% CAGR, to Reach US$ 13.1 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Solid board market poised for sustained growth momentum, driven by increasing demand and expansion.

Rockville, MD , Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Solid Board Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 10.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).



Solid board has been used since its inception as the best packing material for production. Solid board packaging is used in many industries, such as electronics, construction, and food & beverage. Utilizing solid boards gives products and packaging a major competitive edge over alternative kinds. Products that need to be kept safe, such food, medical supplies, electronics, and other delicate objects, are usually packaged using solid board.

It is anticipated that the market for solid board would grow in response to consumers' growing need for flexible and lightweight packaging. The rise in promotional packaging, which includes boxes, layer pads, and pop displays, suggests that solid boards will continue to rise in the years to come.

Demand for the solid board industry is driven by growing e-commerce and disposable money. Additionally, the solid board industry may benefit from the movement toward eco-friendly products and a distaste for things made of plastic.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10359

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global Solid board market is projected to grow at 2.8% CAGR and reach US$ 13.1 billion by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 3.2 billion between 2024 to 2024

between 2024 to 2024 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 33.1% in 2024

in 2024 The sale for Food and beverages under end use industry is estimated at a CAGR of 2.7% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.0 billion between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.0 billion collectively

"The demand for solid board is also expected to rise as more eco-friendly packaging solutions are used and the online shopping sector grows. The solid board market is likely to become one of the most popular options among producers refocusing their efforts on greener products”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Solid Board Market:

Key players in the solid board market are International Paper Company, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Mondi Group, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Georgia Pacific LLC, WestRock Company, Rengo Co.Ltd, Stora Enso, Billerudkorsnas AB, Other Prominent Players.

Market Development

Recent innovations include, In April 2024, International Paper and DS Smith Plc announced that they had achieved an agreement on the parameters of a recommended all-share merger, resulting in a genuinely global leader in sustainable packaging solutions.

In Oct 2022, The Mayr-Melnhof group has successfully acquired the Essentra Packaging Company and all entities connected to it. This perfectly complements the current position of MM Packaging in pharmaceutical packaging in the Nordics and France.

In March 2022, The acquisition of Verso by BillerudKorsnäs was completed for about US$ 825 million in cash. It is among the largest manufacturers of North America in the coated paper segment.

Solid Board Industry News:

A significant portion of many businesses' revenue is allocated to research and development (R&D) in the hopes of developing novel solutions or finding new clients who would support their continued existence. In order to counter others, businesses are creating specialized solutions to challenges that meet industry demands.

International Paper and DS Smith Plc declared in April 2024 that they had reached a consensus over the terms of an all-share merger that would create a truly worldwide leader in environmentally friendly packaging.



International Paper purchased two of Spain's top corrugated box manufacturers in March 2021. These are the kinds of solutions that will enable the house to grow beyond the nation's industrial centers, specifically Madrid and Catalonia.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10359

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global solid board market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Material Type (Recycled Paper, Virgin Paper), Weight (Up to 200 GSM, 201 to 300 GSM, 301 to 500 GSM, Above 500 GSM), Application (Boxes, POP Display, Edge Protectors, Trays, Layer Pads), End Use Industry (Electrical and Electronics, Health care and Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal care, Food and Beverages, Other Industrial Packaging, Building and Construction, Tobacco Packaging) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Solid Board Industry Research:

By Material Type :

Recycled Paper

Virgin Paper

By Weight :

Up to 200 GSM

201 to 300 GSM

301 to 500 GSM

Above 500 GSM

By Application :

Boxes

POP Display

Edge Protectors

Trays

Layer Pads

By End Use Industry :

Electrical and Electronics

Health care and Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal care

Food and Beverages Confectionery Fresh Produce Milk and Dairy Frozen Food Meat and Poultry

Building and Construction

Tobacco Packaging

Other Industrial Packaging

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

Combine Harvester Market : Size is evaluated to reach US$ 8.85 billion in 2024. The global market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 3.9% and reach a value of US$ 12.97 billion by the end of 2034.

Centrifugal Industrial Dryer Market : Size is projected to reach US$ 426.8 million by the end of 2034 from US$ 267.1 million in 2024, further advancing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034, as opined in newly published Fact.MR report.

Vibratory Hammer Market : Size is projected to reach US$ 649.4 million in 2024. The market is analyzed to increase to a size of US$ 1.12 billion by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% over the next ten years (2024 to 2034).

Battery Operated Smoke Detector Market : Size is projected to generate revenue of US$ 2.41 billion in 2024 and reach a value of US$ 5.4 billion by 2034-end. The market has been forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2024 and 2034.

Li-Ion Pouch Battery Market : Size is projected to reach US$ 69.13 billion in 2024. The market has been forecasted to reach a value of US$ 174.48 billion by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% over the next ten years.

Fiberboard Market : Size is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, from a valuation of US$ 31.04 billion in 2024 to US$ 67.63 billion by the end of 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.