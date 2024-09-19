Nayax to Partner With Five Star's Feeding the Future Charitable Golf Tournament on September 23, 2024

Nayax is proud to be a sponsor of Feeding the Future’s Golf Classic for the fourth consecutive year

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that it will sponsor Five Star's 2024 Feeding the Future Golf Classic in Chattanooga, Tennessee on September 23, 2024.



Founded in 2017 by Chattanooga-based Five Star Breaktime Solutions, a provider of on-site food and beverage services for workplaces nationwide, Feeding the Future is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing meals to children in need. The annual Golf Classic combines fun, philanthropy, and community to raise funds for Feeding the Future, and has raised over $1 million for food banks and other charitable organizations.

This year, Nayax and Feeding the Future are taking their partnership further by introducing a new handheld point-of-sale (POS) system for donations. Powered by Nayax’s end-to-end payment solution, the new POS system will make donating simple, convenient, and frictionless.

The Nayax Group and Five Star have maintained a deep partnership since 2019, when Five Star selected Nayax as their exclusive cashless technology partner and VendSys as their Vending Management System (VMS). Five Star chose Nayax's complete payment, management, and embedded loyalty suite because it streamlined operations across all their branches, created revenue lift through payment optimization and customizable loyalty programs, and provided data dissemination options and tailored reporting so management could have the visibility to make impactful real-time decisions. Nayax remains committed to delivering innovative solutions in payments, management software, consumer engagement, and integrated POS devices, empowering retailers like Five Star to continue leading the industry and providing consumers the highest caliber of Breaktime Solutions.

“We’re proud to continue our support of Feeding the Future since the mission directly impacts the lives and well-being of so many in need,” said Carly Furman, CEO of Nayax LLC. “Giving back to communities is at the heart of what we do, and we’re excited to introduce new technology that will make it even easier for participants and donors to contribute to this grass-roots cause.”

“Nayax’s generous support strengthens our mission to combat hunger,” said Richard Kennedy, President and CEO of Five Star Breaktime Solutions. “We’re proud to partner with Nayax and grateful for their commitment to Feeding the Future and its impact on those in need.”

The tournament will be held at the Chattanooga Golf and Country Club at 12pm ET on September 23, 2024. For more information, please visit: https://www.feedingthefuture.org/golf-tournament.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. As a global leader in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve its customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

About Feeding the Future

Feeding the Future is a 501c3 non-profit foundation, which aims to provide meals for children. The foundation was created by Five Star Breaktime Solutions in 2017, a company that provides on-site food and beverage service for workplaces nationwide. Feeding the Future serves cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Louisville, Evansville, New Orleans, Lafayette, Mobile, Pensacola, Huntsville, Tupelo, Macon, Columbus, Savannah, and others.

