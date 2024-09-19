Sable Receives Multiple Anomalous Cu-Au-Ag Results from the Perk Rocky Project in British Columbia
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary results from its ongoing exploration campaign at the Perk Rocky project in British Columbia.
Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, stated, “Sable’s team undertook a significant exploration program at Perk Rocky during the summer including extensive mapping and rock sampling augmenting historical sampling programs. This program has provided us with a better understanding of the geology of the project area and has broadly expanded the known mineralized Cu-Au-Ag footprint. We are working on completing the mapping and sampling work for this season, that will allow us to better understand the mineral system and its exploration potential.”
Figure 1. Location of historical samples vs Sable’s 2024 rock samples.
Highlights
- Reprocessing and interpretation of historical VTEM data.
- 343 rock samples collected with 307 results received. All samples analyzed for Au, multielements and Terraspec.
- Three months of mapping, rock sampling, and prospection.
- Received results show values as high as 24.1% Cu, 560 g/t Au, and 591 g/t Ag.
Figure 2. Distribution of copper values at the Perk Rocky Project.
Geology Description
Sable’s ongoing geological work at the Perk Rocky project is reporting different styles of mineralization including a large footprint of Cu-Au-Ag anomalous sodic-calcic alteration found in outcrops, subcrops, and float altered to epidote, albite, garnet, magnetite, and chalcopyrite that have returned significant values of Cu-Au-Ag. Small zones with Au-Cu porphyry A-type veinlets in diorites, and low-angled quartz veins hosting pyrite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite that have returned strongly anomalous Au-Ag-Cu-Zn values.
From the 307 rock samples with results received, 90 samples returned values higher than 0.1% Cu ranging from <100 ppm Cu to a maximum of 24.1% Cu in a grab sample of quartz epidote vein with chalcopyrite and tennantite; 85 samples returned values higher than 0.1 g/t Au ranging from detection limit to an extremely high value of 560 g/t Au from a boulder of quartz vein with abundant sphalerite and 44 samples returned values higher than 5 g/t Ag with a maximum of 590 g/t Ag.
Figure 3. Distribution of gold results at the Perk Rocky project
Figure 4. Distribution of silver results at the Perk Rocky project
The Company is currently finishing the mapping work for this season and working on final mapping edits and interpretation of all data to define the next exploration steps. The Company notes that grab samples are selective by nature and therefore should not be understood as representative of the actual grades in the property. Table 1 below includes all samples with values >0.1% Cu along with some high-grade Au samples with low copper.
Table 1. Highlighted results from sampling at Perk Rocky Project.
|Target
|North
|East
|Elevation
|Site
|Ag (g/t)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|BRITON
|5741138
|357063
|2370
|Float
|356
|4.94
|241,000
|30
|PR
|5741516
|358462
|2254
|Outcrop
|92
|0.03
|45,600
|105
|Pin
|5740175
|359738
|2278
|Outcrop
|56.3
|0.221
|36,700
|80
|BRITON
|5741112
|356559
|2452
|Float
|37
|0.018
|32,300
|159
|RYA
|5739579
|358605
|2523
|Outcrop
|20.9
|1.71
|31,500
|45
|PR
|5741687
|358492
|2277
|Float
|34.4
|0.533
|19,600
|79
|Pin
|5739913
|359631
|2335
|Float
|51.9
|9.69
|19,450
|36
|BRITON
|5741064
|356725
|2408
|Float
|5.76
|0.162
|17,750
|169
|BRITON
|5741364
|357277
|2519
|Outcrop
|15
|0.455
|16,250
|82
|RYA
|5740097
|356236
|2340
|Outcrop
|10.75
|0.711
|15,850
|171
|Perkins
|5741778
|358268
|2211
|Float
|29.1
|0.091
|15,800
|31
|PR
|5739864
|356161
|2525
|Outcrop
|37
|4.67
|15,800
|12,200
|Pin
|5740501
|359497
|2119
|Float
|18.65
|0.559
|14,300
|22
|Pin
|5740358
|360071
|2114
|Outcrop
|24
|0.601
|13,950
|74
|PR
|5740483
|359918
|2045
|Float
|24.8
|2.42
|13,150
|55
|Pin
|5740260
|359821
|2283
|Outcrop
|4.69
|1.56
|12,500
|41
|Pin
|5740289
|360061
|2137
|Float
|2.84
|0.5
|12,250
|45
|BRITON
|5741125
|356666
|2517
|Dump
|0.47
|0.009
|12,150
|8,280
|PR
|5741160
|355728
|2655
|Outcrop
|7.64
|0.314
|12,100
|115
|BRITON
|5741244
|357234
|2404
|Float
|9.12
|0.018
|11,700
|22
|PR
|5741468
|360696
|2080
|Outcrop
|11
|0.035
|11,600
|102
|S BRITON
|5739603
|358183
|2384
|Outcrop
|13.3
|0.04
|10,900
|101
|PR
|5739866
|356140
|2530
|Outcrop
|21.4
|13.6
|10,550
|13,350
|Emerald Lake
|5740032
|359609
|2263
|Outcrop
|6.12
|0.52
|9,830
|16
|RYA
|5739547
|358592
|2420
|Float
|11.45
|0.14
|9,370
|658
|PR
|5740486
|359906
|2038
|Float
|3.93
|0.036
|9,340
|45
|Pin
|5740054
|359795
|2262
|Outcrop
|25.4
|0.72
|9,330
|122
|PR
|5742564
|359465
|2085
|Float
|90.5
|0.516
|9,210
|76
|RYA
|5739597
|358633
|2541
|Float
|8.29
|0.418
|8,440
|72
|Briton
|5741521
|356144
|2774
|Float
|5.68
|0.332
|8,120
|56
|PR
|5740403
|360009
|2097
|Outcrop
|3.42
|0.046
|7,970
|55
|PR
|5741480
|358410
|2251
|Outcrop
|99
|0.123
|7,820
|141
|PR
|5741812
|360846
|2040
|Outcrop
|5.64
|0.005
|7,650
|204
|RYA
|5739661
|357979
|2459
|Outcrop
|7.69
|3.26
|6,750
|142
|Perkins
|5741308
|356191
|2636
|Float
|5.1
|0.086
|6,730
|101
|Pin
|5740397
|359634
|2347
|Outcrop
|5.89
|0.586
|6,710
|47
|RYA
|5740243
|359821
|2263
|Float
|2.17
|0.252
|6,400
|35
|Pin
|5740413
|360015
|2095
|Outcrop
|2.71
|0.138
|5,510
|28
|PR
|5740086
|359814
|2267
|Outcrop
|10.45
|0.204
|5,380
|129
|Briton
|5739955
|357818
|2330
|Float
|5.12
|0.705
|5,360
|153
|Briton
|5741170
|356225
|2552
|Float
|5
|0.007
|5,060
|81
|Pin
|5740066
|359804
|2277
|Outcrop
|10.1
|0.942
|4,960
|139
|BRITON
|5740779
|356407
|2316
|Float
|2.54
|0.117
|4,010
|72
|Pin
|5740430
|359846
|2104
|Float
|1.32
|0.013
|3,810
|65
|PR
|5740213
|359866
|2251
|Outcrop
|3.21
|2.46
|3,600
|40
|PR
|5739810
|355504
|2512
|6.64
|0.697
|3,550
|193
|Pin
|5740247
|359771
|2260
|Outcrop
|3.81
|0.198
|2,950
|73
|Pin
|5740672
|360157
|1930
|Float
|1.15
|0.032
|2,730
|56
|RYA NORTH
|5739933
|357825
|2279
|Float
|2.9
|0.105
|2,600
|95
|RYA NORTH
|5739826
|357932
|2321
|Outcrop
|4.17
|0.196
|2,570
|127
|RYA
|5739528
|358518
|2463
|Subcrop
|1.48
|0.05
|2,500
|49
|RYA NORTH
|5739841
|357932
|2322
|Outcrop
|3.92
|0.284
|2,470
|153
|S BRITON
|5739595
|358240
|2357
|Outcrop
|5.03
|0.156
|2,460
|267
|PR
|5741037
|355489
|2616
|Outcrop
|1.92
|0.154
|2,360
|158
|RYA
|5739564
|358540
|2496
|Outcrop
|8.32
|0.306
|2,350
|50
|BLUEBELL
|5743805
|358463
|1962
|Float
|4.73
|0.037
|2,330
|79
|PR
|5741547
|358528
|2248
|Subcrop
|3.16
|0.013
|2,260
|93
|Pin
|5740428
|359887
|2082
|Float
|10.45
|0.638
|2,150
|30
|Pin
|5740397
|359734
|2283
|Outcrop
|1.12
|0.111
|2,110
|43
|Pin
|5740212
|360416
|2000
|Float
|0.42
|0.088
|2,100
|88
|Pin
|5739799
|359584
|2351
|Outcrop
|2.38
|0.734
|2,050
|29
|Perkins
|5741901
|358024
|2257
|Float
|0.96
|0.008
|2,000
|52
|RYA
|5739664.166
|358558.7961
|2443.278
|Outcrop
|1.72
|0.051
|1,995
|42
|Briton
|5740662
|356495
|2292
|Float
|0.68
|0.033
|1,895
|63
|ROCKY
|5740666
|354331
|2526
|Float
|1.94
|0.239
|1,875
|114
|Pin
|5739739
|360107
|2068
|Subcrop
|9.64
|0.545
|1,790
|37
|ROCKY
|5740661
|354309
|2459
|Float
|1.1
|0.12
|1,665
|83
|Pin
|5739861
|359943
|2228
|Outcrop
|0.63
|0.105
|1,635
|55
|Emerald Lake
|5739821
|359662
|2310
|Outcrop
|0.94
|0.138
|1,580
|60
|Pin
|5740395
|359734
|2219
|Outcrop
|0.94
|0.064
|1,565
|40
|Pin
|5740310
|360029
|2149
|Outcrop
|1.13
|0.131
|1,520
|35
|Pin
|5739643
|359676
|2256
|Outcrop
|1.54
|0.162
|1,505
|90
|Perkins
|5741163
|356222
|2523
|Float
|1.73
|0.015
|1,485
|83
|Perkins
|5741067
|356348
|2466
|Float
|3.25
|0.206
|1,475
|287
|Pin
|5740202
|360397
|2013
|Float
|1.42
|0.195
|1,465
|71
|PR
|5740228
|355710
|2280
|Float
|591
|560
|1,425
|155,000
|Emerald Lake
|5739351
|359555
|2246
|Outcrop
|10
|8.65
|1,405
|6
|Pin
|5741394
|360448
|2075
|Subcrop
|0.6
|0.012
|1,380
|95
|PR
|5741315
|355863
|2690
|Subcrop
|1.01
|0.036
|1,355
|48
|BRITON
|5741080
|356707
|2417
|Float
|0.36
|0.009
|1,350
|2,770
|Pin
|5739989
|360111
|2156
|Subcrop
|2.72
|0.465
|1,305
|71
|RYA NORTH
|5739841
|357932
|2322
|Outcrop
|2.06
|0.102
|1,290
|133
|Pin
|5740702
|360137
|1923
|Float
|0.58
|0.0025
|1,240
|24
|Pin
|5739858
|360234
|2057
|Subcrop
|0.7
|0.209
|1,235
|71
|BRITON
|5740474
|356321
|2157
|Outcrop
|0.61
|0.077
|1,230
|78
|RYA
|5739623
|358688
|2568
|Outcrop
|0.81
|0.034
|1,205
|139
|Perkins
|5741067
|356348
|2466
|Float
|2.71
|0.172
|1,200
|256
|RYA LOW
|5740411
|357978
|2122
|Float
|2.13
|0.181
|1,190
|141
|PR
|5740788
|355362
|2617
|Float
|1.32
|0.214
|1,115
|70
|Pin
|5740840
|360029
|1899
|Float
|0.8
|0.036
|1,105
|223
|RYA
|5739976
|356587
|2351
|Outcrop
|0.63
|0.021
|1,090
|49
|RYA LOW
|5739686.532
|358409
|2350
|Float
|2.66
|0.105
|1,020
|18
|BRITON
|5741025
|356587
|2404
|Float
|20
|0.389
|832
|14,350
|RYA
|5739510
|357761
|2383
|Outcrop
|0.96
|0.35
|736
|95
|PR
|5739848
|356135
|2534
|Outcrop
|1.57
|0.471
|623
|7,310
|BRITON
|5741072
|356563
|2429
|Float
|17.3
|0.795
|578
|2,230
|BRITON
|5741127
|356661
|2518
|Outcrop
|4.39
|2.9
|412
|348
|BRITON
|5741068
|356907
|2376
|Float
|2.88
|1.985
|377
|388
|BRITON
|5740864
|356499
|2355
|Float
|2.71
|1.14
|313
|235
|BRITON
|5741154
|356544
|2482
|Outcrop
|1.92
|1.475
|266
|289
|BLUEBELL
|5743896
|358579
|1925
|Float
|0.37
|0.634
|147.5
|11
|PR
|5741106
|355678
|2654
|Outcrop
|0.06
|0.446
|129.5
|66
|PR
|5740119
|355272
|2392
|Outcrop
|0.72
|0.868
|102.5
|281
SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC
Sample preparation for projects in British Columbia is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Kamloops. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Vancouver. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this press release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.
Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
ABOUT THE PERK ROCKY PROJECT
The Perk Rocky project is located 200km west of Williams Lake in west central British Columbia. Perk Rocky is a Cu-Au early-stage porphyry project with multiple zones of mineralization. It comprises a large alteration zone of at least 8km by 5km and has the potential for a significant Cu-Au porphyry deposit. The characteristics of the project align with the Company’s technical expertise and strategy of exploring large Cu-Au assets in geologically endowed and well-established jurisdictions as British Columbia.
ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.
Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favourable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Perk Rocky Project (10,475ha), Copper Queen (5,966 ha), and Rusty Peak (1,942 ha) properties in British Columbia.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
