Primech Holdings Subsidiary Nominated as a Finalist for the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) ("Primech" or the "Company"), an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors operating mainly in Singapore, proudly announces the nomination of operating subsidiary Primech A & P Pte. Ltd. (“Primech A & P”) as a finalist for The Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards (the “Awards”) in the category of “LowCarbonSG,” which recognizes businesses that have achieved at least 5% improvement in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions over the past 24 months through a commendable level of effort and/or investment.

The Awards are organized by the UN Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS), the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact. The Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards are held annually to honor outstanding businesses demonstrating exemplary sustainable practices and solutions, contributing positively to their communities and the environment.

As a leader in the facility services industry, Primech A & P has been at the forefront of employing innovative technologies and green initiatives that significantly reduce environmental impact and enhance operational efficiencies.

Primech A & P has implemented several strategic initiatives to bolster sustainability. These include adopting autonomous cleaning technologies, using eco-friendly cleaning agents, and significant investments in electric vehicles and energy-efficient equipment. Furthermore, the Company's "HomeHelpy" platform enhances service efficiency, reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional service methods.

As the industry evolves with AI and advanced technology, Primech is redefining cleaning services, integrating high-tech solutions to enhance operational efficiency and worker safety. “The nomination of Primech A & P for The Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards reflects our profound commitment to sustainability and our ambition to transform the cleaning industry," said Mr. Kin Wai Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. "We are not merely adapting to changes; we are leading them by developing cleaning robotics and implementing smart workflow controls to minimize the physical demands on our staff and reduce operational costs for our partners globally."

The recent global health crisis has underscored the critical need for advanced cleaning solutions. In response, Primech has accelerated the automation of its processes, proudly developing proprietary technologies like its new toilet-cleaning robot. "This nomination comes at a time when we are pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a facility service provider," Mr. Ho added. "Our vision is to extend beyond traditional boundaries and evolve into a scalable, globally replicable automation business model that revolutionizes cleaning services worldwide."

For more information on the Awards, please visit: https://apexawards.unglobalcompact.sg/

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facility services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore, with expanding operations in Malaysia. With a legacy of excellence and innovation in the facility services industry, Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. The Company's service portfolio includes advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Additionally, CSG Industries Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Primech Holdings, manufactures and supplies various high-quality cleaning products under its brand, extending its reach and capabilities within the industry. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Email: ir@primech.com.sg

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.