NobleAI Recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for Materials Informatics Solutions

Report Highlights Company’s Strength and Unique Offering in Emerging AI for Science Sector

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI , a pioneer in Science-Based AI solutions for Materials Informatics, has been named in Gartner’s recently released guide to the emerging materials informatics solutions space. The report titled, “ Gartner’s Market Guide for Materials Informatics Solutions ,” by analysts Tom Jepsen and Benjamin Jury, is one of the first and most thorough looks at the top solution providers applying advanced AI to Materials Science innovation.



Gartner defines materials informatics solutions as software and services that apply advanced learning techniques to materials-related big data for better predicting results by the characteristics of each material, enabling scientists, engineers and data scientists to optimize materials science workflows.

NobleAI’s proprietary, data-efficient Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology with the powerful cloud-based Visualizations, Insights and Prediction (VIP) platform is at the forefront of this category, harnessing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques grounded in scientific principles. This technology empowers product developers, data science teams and anyone involved in the process of materials discovery to move beyond expensive and failure-prone physical experiments. It provides actionable insights by securely using a company’s private data to help streamline product development, meet sustainability targets, and bring new products to market faster and more efficiently.

From the report:

NobleAI supports scientists, engineers and product developers in the chemicals, materials and energy industries to accelerate product development, validate new ingredients, generate design parameters, and reduce costs. NobleAI’s Science-Based AI is a proprietary method of creating customer-specific machine learning networks; it incorporates scientific principles, empirical data, product specifications and any relevant constraints to deliver predictions, data insights and optimized product designs.

“This recognition by Gartner is testament to our work marrying the power of AI with science to advance the materials discovery process for companies and in the process boost sustainability, innovation and efficiency,” said Sunil Sanghavi, CEO of NobleAI. “The report is a critical read for any company that produces products involving chemical formulations, and is considering or hoping to revamp product formulations to improve performance.”

The full copy of the report is available here.

About NobleAI

NobleAI offers commercially-proven AI solutions for Material Informatics powered by its unique, Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology. Science-Based AI models are developed quickly, securely and specifically for each customer and a specific use case. Delivered via the cloud-based Noble Visualization & Insights Platform, NobleAI’s SBAI technology delivers actionable insights to accelerate product development and reduce costs while improving product performance, sustainability, and reliability. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Syensqo (formerly known as Solvay), and the company’s solutions are already delivering real value in production deployments at leading chemical, material and energy companies around the globe.

