Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) and Encourages Long-Term GL Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL), formerly known as Torchmark Corp., on behalf of the company's long-term shareholders.



https://kaskelalaw.com/case/globe-life/

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Globe Life on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between May 8, 2019 and April 10, 2024. According to the complaint, during that time period Globe Life and certain of its executive officers issued a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors, in violation of the federal securities laws.

As further detailed in the complaint, on April 11, 2024, investment research firm Fuzzy Panda “reported that Globe Life and its subsidiaries had engaged in widespread insurance fraud by adding policies to existing users’ account without their consent, as well as underwriting policies for dead and fictitious people. The article also revealed that Globe Life also maintained a hostile workplace where sexual harassment, drug use, and sexual assault went unchecked.”

Following this report, shares of Globe Life’s stock fell by $55.76 per share, or 53% in value, to close on April 10, 2024 at $49.17 per share, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Globe Life’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Globe Life shareholders who purchased or acquired their currently held GL shares prior to April 11, 2024 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

