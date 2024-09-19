Aeroflow Health Launches Venture Arm; Co-Leads $3.7 Million Seed Round for Canopie

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced the launch of its venture capital arm, Aeroflow Ventures , to invest in health tech solutions that increase access to care and improve quality of life.



Aeroflow Ventures’ first announced investment is in the seed round of Canopie , a digital, prevention-focused maternal health startup developed by leading perinatal clinical psychologists, physicians, researchers, and new mothers. Led by CEO Anne Wanlund, Canopie provides personalized, evidence-based, preventive care to expecting and new mothers across the U.S. every month.

"The launch of Aeroflow Ventures underscores our commitment to delivering patient-centric care while leveraging our entrepreneurial spirit and know-how to create synergistic opportunities for the organization,” said Casey Hite , CEO of Aeroflow Health. “We recognize there are companies in the market like Canopie that are advancing overall patient health that, when matched with Aeroflow’s vast market and brand reach, will provide immense benefit to our patients. This partnership is based on the mutual vision for creating transformative experiences in the journey to motherhood and facilitating access to solutions that deliver the best outcomes.”

“Working with Aeroflow Health has been essential to Canopie’s growth and impact. We are completely values-aligned in our shared vision for maternal health, and we are both operator-led companies,” said Anne Wanlund, CEO of Canopie. “Working with Aeroflow has been a critical component of our success so far, and also a joy. I am excited for our partnership to continue to grow.”

Aeroflow Ventures is led by Aeroflow President Scott Sonnone. The venture arm was created to capitalize on Aeroflow’s core competencies by deploying resources in opportunities that benefit from more than simply capital. The partnership with Canopie illustrates Aeroflow’s synergy-driven approach to investing, as Aeroflow Breastpumps services 40% of new moms in America, half of whom occupy what is referred to as “maternal care deserts,” or counties in the US that lack maternal health resources. This broad reach provides companies like Canopie with valuable market access, while patients benefit from new forms of care and expanded levels of service.

“Aeroflow Ventures is laser-focused on uncovering synergistic opportunities that create value through increased access to care that improve health outcomes,” said Scott Sonnone, President of Aeroflow Health. “The investment in Canopie is a perfect representation of our strategy, where Canopie’s behavioral health platform satisfies a critical piece of our overall maternal health program. Incorporating Canopie’s proven behavioral health solution into Aeroflow’s maternal health program not only strengthens our ability to identify areas of need, but also to provide related support to our moms and their families.”

The announcement of Aeroflow Ventures is the latest in a series of remarkable growth stories that began with a small, family-owned business in Asheville, North Carolina that is now delivering for more than a million patients annually and creating hundreds of jobs across the country.



About Aeroflow Health, Inc.

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all.

For additional information, please contact FischTank PR at 646-699-1414 or aeroflow@fischtankpr.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.