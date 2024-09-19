TRM Labs Secures FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization, Expanding Federal Offerings

TRM Labs strengthens its commitment to U.S. Federal customers with FedRAMP Moderate authorization, paving the way for enhanced security and compliance for blockchain intelligence in partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, a leader in blockchain intelligence, today announced that it is the first blockchain intelligence company to achieve FedRAMP Moderate authorization. TRM Labs and Palantir have partnered through Palantir’s FedStart Program to accelerate TRM Labs’ ability to support a broader range of federal customers by meeting stringent security and compliance standards set forth by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).



FedRAMP is a U.S. federal government-wide initiative that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government through a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring. TRM Labs received FedRAMP Moderate authorization after demonstrating adherence to stringent performance, security, and compliance standards.

With this designation, TRM Labs joins a select list of FedRAMP-authorized companies who are approved to provide cloud software to government organizations, giving them the confidence to innovate and scale faster in their fight against illicit crypto. Now, TRM’s public sector customers can access mission-critical blockchain intelligence in a secure cloud environment while ensuring that TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform has undergone rigorous testing and complies with stringent standards for data security, integrity, and monitoring.

“From the beginning, we’ve been committed to safeguarding the confidentiality and integrity of our customers' data, and our recent FedRAMP Moderate authorization highlights our dedication to national security,” said Esteban Castaño, Chief Executive Officer of TRM Labs. “By achieving this authorization, we’re able to help the federal government future-proof their infrastructure and use blockchain intelligence to stay ahead of illicit actors using crypto to commit various forms of crime.”

As the first blockchain intelligence company to achieve this authorization, TRM Labs is uniquely positioned to support all public sector customers to seamlessly migrate over to a secure and compliant cloud environment. "At TRM Labs, we understand the importance of a seamless transition to a FedRAMP-compliant environment," said Rahul Raina, Chief Technology Officer of TRM Labs. "Our commitment is to provide a white-glove migration experience, ensuring your teams can achieve compliance quickly so you can continue to focus on your mission."

TRM Labs’ blockchain intelligence platform is available under the listing for Palantir Federal Cloud Service in the FedRAMP marketplace. For more information, please email: fedramp@trmlabs.com.

About TRM Labs



TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help government agencies investigate and build cases for digital asset fraud and financial crime. TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform includes solutions to follow the money, identify illicit actors, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by a growing number of leading agencies worldwide who rely on TRM for their blockchain intelligence needs. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com .

To learn more about FedRAMP, check out these related resources:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.