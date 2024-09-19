Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2024

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces its participation in the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA), taking place September 27-30 at the Georgia World Congress Center and Signia by Hilton Atlanta. The event will gather the world’s top heart failure experts.



Key meeting highlights:

Exclusive showcase of BVA at the HFSA 'Devices in Heart Failure: From Mechanisms to Implementation' session.

Presentation of products and services in the main Exhibit Hall.

Corporate Member Meeting with HFSA leadership.

“We're excited to showcase how our BVA technology provides precise, actionable data, enabling clinicians to personalize treatment for both inpatient and outpatient care," said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. "By equipping healthcare providers with innovative diagnostic tools for informed decision-making, we aim to enhance patient outcomes and drive long-term improvements in heart failure treatment and reduce overall costs."

BVA guided treatment in heart failure has shown to reduce heart failure 30-day readmissions by 56%, 30-day mortality by 82%, 1-year mortality by 86% and results in a 57% reduction in length of stay when done on admission (P<0.001).

The company will be exhibiting at Booth 225.

Register for HFSA2024 .

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

