Mukand Limited Unveils Advanced 16 TPH Boiler to Power Future Growth and Sustainability

THANE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mukand Limited, a leading name in the steel and engineering industry, proudly inaugurated its state-of-the-art 16 TPH boiler at its facility today. This new installation marks a significant upgrade from the existing 14 TPH boiler, enhancing the plant's capacity to generate steam at a rated pressure of 17.5 kg/cm². The increased capacity is designed to meet the growing steam demand and support Mukand's future expansion plans.Manufactured by Thermax Ltd., a trusted leader in boiler technology, this advanced boiler is equipped with the latest safety features and operates under a sophisticated PLC logic system. This automated control system manages burner sequence control, air and fuel ratio control, water level control, and steam pressure control, ensuring efficient and reliable operations.The boiler also incorporates an Air Preheater, designed to recover heat from the flue gas and preheat the combustion air. This feature significantly reduces specific fuel consumption, contributing to the company's energy-saving goals. Additionally, a sound-absorbing silencer has been installed in the air blower’s suction line to minimize noise pollution, enhancing the working environment for operators.This new boiler is a testament to Mukand Limited’s dedication to operational excellence, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. As the company continues to innovate and grow, it remains steadfast in its mission to lead the industry with sustainable practices and cutting-edge technology.About Mukand Limited: Mukand Limited, a Bajaj group company is a leading manufacturer of specialty steel long products and heavy machinery in India. Incorporated in the year 1937, the company has two divisions namely Steel and Industrial Machinery. The Steel division manufactures specialty steel long products in the form of wire rods, bars, and bright bars that feed into the automobile, architecture and engineering industries. And the Industrial Machinery Division designs, manufactures, assembles and commissions heavy duty cranes, bulk material handling equipment, process plant machinery and turnkey projects. Mukand produces alloy steel from its facility in Hospet, Karnataka and stainless steel from its facility in Thane, Maharashtra.

