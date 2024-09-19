Fluorochemicals Market Size Advanced Examination & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry

Fluorochemicals Industry Trends

The global fluorochemicals market is experiencing growth due to increasing demand in commercial refrigeration and rising applications.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Fluorochemicals Market OverviewThe global fluorochemicals market is experiencing growth due to increasing demand in commercial refrigeration and rising applications in electrical and electronic sectors. In 2018, Asia-Pacific led the market with nearly half of the total revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period. North America held the second-largest market share in the same year.According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global fluorochemicals market was valued at $21.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $29.8 billion by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, investment opportunities, detailed segmentation, and competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5850 Market Dynamics:The growth of the fluorochemicals market is driven by the increasing demand for refrigeration products and the expansion of electrical and electronic applications. However, environmental concerns related to fluoropolymers pose challenges to market growth. Conversely, the rising demand from the industrial maintenance sector presents lucrative opportunities for future expansion.Market SegmentationBy Type:- The fluorocarbons segment accounted for over 25% of the market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position due to growing refrigerant demand, particularly in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.- The fluoroelastomers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, driven by increased adoption in the chemicals industry due to their superior performance in high-temperature and corrosive environments.By End Use:- The chemicals sector held the largest market share, nearly one-third of the total in 2018, and is projected to remain dominant due to the superior qualities of fluorochemicals such as flexibility, tensile strength, chemical resistance, temperature resistance, reliability, and durability.- The electrical & electronics sector is forecasted to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.By Region:- Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its lead. North America was the second-largest market. Europe is predicted to achieve the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.Leading Market PlayersKey players in the fluorochemicals market include:- Arkema S.A.- DuPont- Daikin Industries, Ltd.- Halocarbon Products Corporation- Dongyue Group Co., Ltd.- Kureha Corporation- Honeywell International, Inc.- Solvay SA- Pelchem SOC Ltd.- The 3M CompanyAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

