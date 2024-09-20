Vegetable Oils In Beauty And Personal Care Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Vegetable Oils In Beauty And Personal Care Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.91 billion in 2023 to $5.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift towards natural and organic products, rise in demand for clean beauty products, growth of the wellness and self-care trend, preference for plant-based ingredients, awareness of health benefits in skincare.

The vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for multi-functional ingredients, rising popularity of diy beauty, global embrace of hemp-derived products, growth of the vegan beauty market, cultural influences on beauty standards.

The growing demand for cosmetics is expected to propel the growth of vegetable oils into the beauty and personal care market going forward. Cosmetics refers to medical and personal care items intended to improve body odor and skin look. Vegetable oils into the beauty and personal care play a crucial role in cosmetics as they are a natural and versatile ingredient that can help to improve the health and appearance of your skin and hair.

Key players in the vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market include Cargill Incorporated, CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co KG, Sophim Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Maverick Oil and Gas Inc., Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., OLVEA Group, Gustav Heess GmbH, Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, Sigma Oil Seeds B.V., ConnOils LLC, Grain Processing Corporation, Unilever PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co., L'Oréal S.A.

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in vegetable oils in the beauty and personal care market. Major companies operating in vegetable oils in the beauty and personal care market are focused on developing new and innovative products to strengthen their market position.

1) By Type: Orange, Sweet Almond Oil, Coconut Oil, Sesame Oil, Avocado Oil, Argan Oil, Macadamia Oil, Castor Oil, Shea Oil, Other Types

2) By Nature: Conventional, Organic

3) By Applications: Color Cosmetics, Skin Care, Hair Care, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market in 2023 The regions covered in the vegetable oils in beauty and personal care market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Vegetable Oils In Beauty And Personal Care Market Definition

Vegetable oils are any oils produced from plants, including seeds, grains, nuts, or fruits. Beauty and personal care refer to an art field that addresses the looks and health of hair, nails, and skin. Vegetable oil in beauty and personal care products improves skin texture, provides antibacterial and antifungal qualities, and soothes and even improves skin appearance.

