Needle Coke Market: Size, Share, and Forecast to 2024-2031 – USD 2.7 Bn | Baosteel Group, C-Chem Co. Ltd

Needle coke market size was valued at USD 2.7 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.73% from 2023 to 2030.

The latest market intelligence report published by CMI with the title "Global Needle Coke Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Bulk Chemicals industry. The report provides demand analysis, industry insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on Needle Coke Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. It also provides and a lot of business matrices including Porters Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, 4 Ps' Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, BPS Analysis, Ecosystem Analysis.Key takeaways1. Growing Demand in Lithium-ion Batteries: The rise in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage is significantly increasing the demand for needle coke as a key material in lithium-ion battery anodes.2. Expansion in Steel Production: Needle coke is essential in the production of high-quality electrodes for electric arc furnaces, driven by the growth of the steel industry and the need for efficient production processes.3. Technological Advancements: Innovations in production methods are enhancing the quality and yield of needle coke, which is crucial for meeting the stringent specifications required in various applications.4. Shift to Renewable Energy: The transition towards renewable energy sources is creating new applications for needle coke in energy storage systems, further driving demand.5. Emerging Markets: Rapid industrialization in countries like China and India is boosting the demand for needle coke, particularly in the manufacturing of electrodes and batteries.

Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):• By Product TypePetroleum BasedCoal Tar Pitch Based• By ApplicationGraphite ElectrodeLithium-Ion BatteryOthers (Specialty Carbon Products)• By Regions and Countrieso North Americao Europeo Asia-Pacifico South Americao Middle East & AfricaFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:• Baosteel Group• C-Chem Co. Ltd• China National Petroleum Corporation• ENEOS Corporation• Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Material Technology Co. Ltd (KFCC)• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation• Phillips 66 Company• PMS Tech (a joint venture of POSCO Chemtech and Mitsubishi Chemical)• Seadrift Coke L.P. (GrafTech International)• Shandong Jing Yang Technology Co. Ltd• Shandong Yida Rongtong Trading Co. Ltd• Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co. Ltd• and Sinosteel Corporation Deep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on Needle Coke Market for all the regions and countries covered below:• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)• Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia)• South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)• Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on Needle Coke Market on each country.The research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Needle Coke market during the forecast period?3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Needle Coke market?4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Needle Coke market across different regions?5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Needle Coke market?6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?• Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.• Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Needle Coke and tubes industry around the world.• The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.• A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.• The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.• This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions. 