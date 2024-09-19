AndaSeat Announces Pre-Order for X-Air Series: The Latest in Ergonomic Innovation

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat , a leader in ergonomic seating solutions, is pleased to announce the launch and pre-order availability of the new X-Air Series Mesh Chairs, designed for both office and gaming environments. These advanced chairs, developed with user comfort and performance in mind, showcase AndaSeat’s commitment to ergonomic innovation.Introducing the X-Air Series The X-Air Series brings together innovative design and functionality with the goal of enhancing user comfort during extended periods of sitting. Built with ultra-breathable mesh fabric, both the X-Air and X-Air Pro models offer a modern seating solution that adapts to a wide range of user needs.The all-mesh design ensures constant airflow around the body, helping users maintain comfort even in warm environments. The mesh material, woven with flannel for added durability, provides a smooth texture that minimizes pressure on the back and legs, offering an ergonomic solution for long-term use.Key Features of the X-Air ModelThe X-Air offers a range of features designed to improve the seating experience:- C-Shaped Dynamic Lumbar Support: Integrated with the backrest, this feature adapts to the user’s movements, providing solid back support whether seated upright or reclining.- Pressure-Free Seat Edges: The sloped front and back edges relieve pressure on the thighs, promoting better circulation and overall comfort.- Adjustable Backrest Tilt: The chair’s backrest can recline between 105° and 126°, with a 3-position tilt lock that allows for personalized adjustment.- 4D Adjustable Armrests: These armrests can be adjusted in four directions, allowing users to customize their arm support for different tasks.The X-Air Pro: Enhanced CustomizationFor those seeking more advanced features, the X-Air Pro offers additional flexibility and customization options:- 5D Rotating Armrests: With double-pivot rotation, the 5D armrests offer a higher degree of adjustability, allowing 360° and 220° rotation for a tailored fit.- 6cm Seat Depth Extension: The X-Air Pro includes a seat depth extension feature, adding flexibility for users who require additional legroom.- Self-Adaptive Tilt Mechanism: This feature automatically adjusts the tilt tension based on the user’s weight and position, offering a personalized recline experience without manual adjustment.Both models are designed with a 7-level backrest height adjustment system, allowing users to adjust the chair’s support to fit their height, with a maximum accommodation of up to 190 cm.Designed for Comfort and DurabilityIn addition to its ergonomic design, the X-Air Series is built for long-term durability. The high-density mesh fabric, combined with AndaSeat’s precision engineering, ensures that the chairs maintain their structure and appearance over time. The C-shaped lumbar support, along with the pressure-free seat edges, work together to reduce strain on the body, promoting a more comfortable seating experience for both professional and gaming environments.Pre-Order Now Starting from $399Pre-orders for the X-Air Series are now open, with the X-Air available from $399 and the X-Air Pro starting at $449. Both models offer cutting-edge ergonomic solutions designed to enhance comfort and productivity, making them a valuable addition to any workspace or gaming setup.For more information and to place a pre-order, visit https://www.andaseat.com/products/andaseat-x-air-series-mesh-chair?variant=41833180528699&utm_source=NEWS&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=CAROLINE&utm_id=PRNews

