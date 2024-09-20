Global Organoids And Spheroids Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Organoids And Spheroids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organoids and spheroids market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.93 billion in 2023 to $1.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rapid progress in stem cell research and 3d cell culture technologies, increased funding and investments, rise in chronic diseases, increased use of organoids and spheroids in drug screening and toxicology studies, progress in regenerative medicine and personalized medicine approaches, favorable regulatory frameworks supporting the use of advanced cell culture models in research.

The organoids and spheroids market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued technological advancements, expansion of personalized medicine, enhanced applications in cancer research, ethical and regulatory evolution, growth in commercial products and services based on organoid and spheroid technologies, increased educational initiatives to train researchers in organoid and spheroid technologies.

The increase in demand for cell therapy and tissue engineering is expected to propel the growth of the organoids and spheroids market going forward. Cell therapy and tissue engineering involve using living cells or engineered tissues to replace, repair, or regenerate damaged tissues and organs in the body. The demand for cell therapy and tissue engineering is rising due to their potential to regenerate damaged tissues and treat previously incurable conditions, offering innovative solutions in regenerative medicine. Organoids and spheroids are utilized in cell therapy and tissue engineering for modeling complex tissues and testing therapeutic approaches in vitro.

Key players in the organoids and spheroids market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, StemCell Technologies Canada Inc., Greiner Bio-One International AG, Promega Corporation, Molecular Devices LLC, American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), Mimetas B.V., InSphero AG, HUB Organoids, Emulate Inc., 3D Biomatrix Inc., Prellis Biologics Inc., 3D Biotek LLC, DefiniGEN Limited, Visikol Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., Cellesce Ltd., AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited.

Major companies operating in the organoids and spheroids market are focused on developing advanced solutions, such as 3D primary human hepatocyte (PHH) liver spheroids, to enhance drug discovery and disease modeling. 3D primary human hepatocyte (PHH) liver spheroids refer to clusters of liver cells cultured in three dimensions to more accurately replicate liver function for research and drug testing.

1) By Type: Organoids, Spheroids

2) By Method: Extracellular Matrix Scaffold Method, Spinning Bioreactor Method, Hanging Drop Method, Low Adherent Culture Plate Method, Magnetic levitation Method, Other Methods

3) By Application: Developmental Biology, Personalized Medicine, Regenerative Medicine, Disease Pathology Studies, Drug Toxicity And Efficacy Testing

4) By End User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic And Research Institutes, Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Organoids And Spheroids Market

North America was the largest region in the organoids and spheroids market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the organoids and spheroids market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Organoids And Spheroids Market Definition

Organoids and spheroids are 3D cell culture systems that mimic the structure and function of organs and tissues. Organoids are miniaturized and simplified versions of organs derived from stem cells, while spheroids are spherical clusters of cells that can represent tumor microenvironments or tissue models. These models are used for research in disease modeling, and drug testing.

