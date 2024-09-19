Adhesives and Sealants Market Size | Innovative Research Methodologies with Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Adhesives and Sealants Industry Size

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global adhesives and sealants market was valued at $51.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $85.0 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of top investment opportunities, winning strategies, market drivers, opportunities, size estimates, competitive landscape, and emerging trends.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1404 Key Market Drivers and Challenges: The market growth is primarily driven by advancements in technology and increased R&D activity, leading to higher demand for electrical and electronic devices, as well as rising government spending in the construction sector. However, concerns about the harmful health effects of volatile organic compounds (VOC) emitted during the production of adhesives and sealants, coupled with increased regulatory pressure and public awareness of environmental impacts, are anticipated to hinder market expansion. Nevertheless, the emergence of non-toxic and sustainable adhesive solutions presents lucrative growth opportunities for the industry.Market Segmentation Insights:- By Product Type: The adhesives segment held over 80% of the market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2030. The sealant segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.- By Application: The building and construction sector accounted for nearly one-third of the global market in 2020 and is expected to continue leading. However, the medical segment is poised for the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.0%.- Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020, capturing more than 40% of the global share, and is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with a 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period. North America, Europe, and LAMEA are also covered in the report.- Key Market Players: Leading companies in the market include Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Lord Corporation, Scott Bader Co., Sika AG, The 3M Company, and Uniseal, Inc.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

