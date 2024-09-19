Construction Sector Overview: Growth Driven by Government Infrastructure Investments and Sustainable Building Trends

Global Construction Industry 2024 Global Construction Industry 2024 Global Construction Industry 2024

The Global Market Model's Global Construction Sector Overview: Growth Fueled by Government Infrastructure Investments and Sustainable Building Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Market Model, the largest global database for market projections, updates forecasts for more than 10,000 markets biannually. These forecasts are based on key economic, political, and industry-specific factors. The latest update, released in July 2024, revises predictions from the earlier February 2024 edition.

Construction Industry Size and Future Growth Outlook

The Global Market Model’s recent analysis estimates that the global construction industry reached a value of $15,265.14 billion in 2023. The sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033. The primary factors driving this growth include rising government infrastructure investments, increasing adoption of sustainable construction practices, and continued global industrialization.

Composition and Construction Industry Segments

Construction activities involve building, modifying, repairing, or demolishing structures, following precise architectural plans and blueprints. In 2023, the construction industry accounted for 14.6% of global GDP, with an average annual per capita expenditure of $1,937.3. The sector benefits from robust demand in both developed and emerging markets, coupled with high levels of investment in housing, commercial real estate, and infrastructure projects.

The buildings construction segment was the largest in 2023, making up 46.6% of the total construction market. This segment’s growth is driven by strong investments in residential and commercial construction, particularly in urban regions.

Key Markets and Emerging Trends in the Construction Sector

The United States led the global construction market in 2023, capturing 24.5% of the total market share. The U.S. construction sector benefits from massive investments in infrastructure, housing, and commercial development, supported by stable economic conditions that facilitate continued growth.

In contrast, China’s construction industry has faced significant headwinds due to financial instability among major private property developers, which has slowed down both residential and non-residential construction activities. Nevertheless, China remains a key player in the global construction landscape, with efforts underway to revitalize the sector.

Stability in Construction Market Forecasts

The current projections remain consistent with the February 2024 update. The forecast already took into account the slowdown in housing demand caused by rising interest rates and a decline in mortgage availability. As a result, the market predictions have remained steady. Although high interest rates are expected to slow growth, a potential reduction in rates by the end of the year could help alleviate some pressure on the industry.

As a vital driver of economic growth worldwide, the construction sector continues to expand, supported by government-led infrastructure projects, the growth of sustainable construction, and increased industrial activity. The Global Market Model offers valuable insights into the future of this rapidly evolving industry, helping businesses stay ahead of market shifts.

