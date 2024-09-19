Pfizer introduces a new breakthrough for acute migraine relief in the UAE, aiming to transform patient care

Pfizer launching a new breakthrough for acute migraine treatment Pfizer's new nasal spray breakthrough for acute migraine

Groundbreaking nasal spray treatment providing pain relief as early as 15 minutes. New treatment builds on Pfizer’s migraine portfolio

Our commitment to migraine care is reflected in our extensive research and development efforts, as well as our collaborations with healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes.” — Nadine Tarcha

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Migraine, a debilitating neurological disorder , affects over a billion people globally . Today, Pfizer marks a significant milestone in its journey towards advancing healthcare in the UAE by introducing a groundbreaking nasal spray for acute migraine treatment demonstrating pain relief as early as 15 minutes, bringing hope and relief for adult patients with acute migraine.A migraine attack is not simply a strong headache. People with migraine endure recurring episodes of moderate-to-severe headache pain, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. , These episodes, known as migraine attacks, can last from hours to several days and are often so incapacitating that they push individuals to the sidelines of life.3 Migraine may disrupt work and social activities, forcing individuals to anticipate and plan for impending attacks. ,This new advancement in the treatment of migraine underscores Pfizer’s commitment to delivering an additional treatment option for individuals seeking rapid relief and getting back to their daily lives.“Migraine attacks can limit patient ability to perform day-to-day activities, including professional and family responsibilities. Among my migraine patients, one of the most important attributes of an acute treatment option is how quickly it works. As a nasal spray with rapid drug absorption, this treatment can reduce migraine attacks swiftly, allowing people to function and reclaim their sense of normalcy, bringing the potential to ease burdens of this debilitating condition,” said Professor Suhail Alrukn President of Emirates Neurology Society in UAE and Consultant Neurologist at Rashid Hospital.Dr. Nadine Tarcha, Pfizer Gulf Medical Director, added, “Our commitment to migraine care is reflected in our extensive research and development efforts, as well as our collaborations with healthcare professionals and patient organizations to raise awareness and improve patient outcomes. At Pfizer, we are dedicated to bringing the latest advancements in medical science to this region, and we will continue to build our migraine portfolio to further support the people impacted by this debilitating disease.”References:1. Migraine. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/migraine . Updated July 11, 2023. Accessed July 31, 2024.2. Ashina M, Katsarava Z, Do TP, et al. Migraine: epidemiology and systems of care. Lancet. 2021;397(10283):1485-14953. Pescador Ruschel MA, De Jesus O. Migraine Headache. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK560787/ . Updated August 23, 2023. Accessed July 31, 2024.4. Migraine. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/migraine . Accessed July 31, 2024.5. Haghdoost F, Togha M. Migraine management: non-pharmacological points for patients and health care professionals. Open Med (Wars). 2022;17(1):1869-1882.6. Begasse de Dhaem O, Sakai F. Migraine in the workplace. eNeurologicalSci. 2022;27:100408.About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ LivesAt Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments, and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @PfizerGulf, Instagram at @PfizerinGulf, Facebook at @PfizerGulf and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, and YouTube

