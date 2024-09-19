XPENG to Unveil the Future of AI Mobility in Europe at Paris Motor Show 2024

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese AI mobility company, is set to participate in the Paris Motor Show 2024 from October 14th to October 20th. Showcasing under the theme “Enchanté, Paris!”1, XPENG will present a range of new technologies and solutions on Booth 6A51 in Hall 6, highlighting its commitment to intelligent, sustainable mobility solutions tailored for the European market.

At the show, XPENG will unveil its latest advancements, including the next-generation smart in-car operating system, Tianji XOS 5.4 for the European market. This innovation showcases XPENG's roadmap to bring adaptive, AI-powered driving experiences to European roads. In addition, XPENG will also demonstrate its next-generation smart cockpit, featuring advanced personalized customization options for displays and frequent OTA update.

Visitors will gain insights into XPENG’s future plans, including a roadmap for expanded AI integration and the latest vehicle model incorporating these advancements.

XPENG's participation in the Paris Motor Show underscores its long-term plan to expand globally and become the leading company in AI-powered mobility. As part of this vision, XPENG will continue to leverage its AI expertise and technological innovations to redefine the future of AI mobility.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President at XPENG, said: “The European automotive market is undergoing a transformation from electrification to smartification. At the Paris Motor Show, we are not only showcasing highlights from our vehicle portfolio, but also new solutions that we will be integrating in our car models. We are deeply committed to the European market and are excited about our ongoing efforts to expand our presence in the region.”

The XPENG press conference will be taking place on October 14th at XPENG’s booth in Hall 6 of Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. XPENG remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and looks forward to further expanding its footprint in Europe with cutting-edge technology and AI-powered solutions.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG a leading Chinese AI mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy consumers. With the boom of AI technology, it aspires to become a global AI mobility company, with the mission to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

1 “Enchanté, Paris!" is French for "Charmed, Paris!" or "Pleased to meet you, Paris!"

