Sportradar Drives Betting Innovation with Micro Markets Expansion

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) is set to further transform the betting landscape with the launch of micro markets, the next generation of in-play betting products, across leading sports, opening fresh revenue streams for operators. In a strategic move, Sportradar, in collaboration with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI), is introducing micro markets for ATP tennis matches this October. This exclusive partnership marks yet another step in offering bettors more granular and engaging wagering options in tennis.* Sportradar currently offers micro markets across other popular sports including soccer and table tennis.



By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tennis data from TDI, Sportradar will offer operators a cutting-edge solution that processes hundreds of thousands of data points per match. The result is eight distinct micro markets expected to generate approximately 1,500 new betting opportunities per match.

Unique to Sportradar, the ATP tennis micro markets include:

The next breakpoint

Will the next serve be an ace, rally, or double fault

Who will serve the next ace

All point outcomes (player 1 winner; Player 1 Error, Player 2 Winner; Player 2 Error)

Total shots in a point

Last stroke type (e.g. serve, return, forehand, backhand, or volley)

Karl Danzer, SVP Odds Services at Sportradar said: “The introduction of micro markets underscores Sportradar’s commitment to leading the industry with advanced proprietary technology to provide clients with unmatched opportunities to engage fans and generate new revenue across hugely popular betting sports like tennis.”

Sportradar is set to further expand micro markets with the addition of American football, baseball, basketball and ice hockey in the first half of 2025.

*Micro betting is a form of live wagering that enables operators to offer bets on specific, short-term outcomes within a game or event.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

