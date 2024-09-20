AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Global Market 2024 To Reach $21.4 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.6%

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AC-DC power supply adapter market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.01 billion in 2023 to $15.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the consumer electronics boom, globalization and trade, miniaturization and portability trends, industrial automation growth, and the mobile computing revolution.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The AC-DC power supply adapter market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory changes, e-commerce and online retail, smart home and IoT growth, electric vehicle (EV) expansion, and transition to renewable energy.

Growth Driver Of The AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market

The increasing demand for electronic appliances and gadgets is expected to propel the growth of the AC-DC power supply adapter market going forward. Electronic appliances and gadgets refer to devices that are designed for a specific purpose such as voice recording, music playback, video display, or photo viewing, and require electric power to function. AC-DC power supply adapters are used as a source of power for electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and home appliances by converting the AC voltage from a wall outlet to the DC voltage on which electronic devices operate.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Share?

Key players in the AC-DC power supply adapter market include Delta Electronics Inc., ETA-USA Inc., B&K Precision Corporation, MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Kikusui Electronics Corp., Ametek Inc., Chroma ATE Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Tektronix Inc., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Itech Electronic Co. Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, AcBel Polytech Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Lite-On Technology Corporation, Advantech Co. Ltd., Artesyn Technologies, Cincon Electronics Co. Ltd., CUI Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the AC-DC power supply adapter market are concentrating their efforts on developing products using innovative adapters such as Delta AC-DC Medical Adapter MEA to strengthen their position in the market. The MEA Series Medical AC-DC adapters are designed for use in medical and industrial applications.

How Is The Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Segmented?

1) By Type: AC-DC Wall Power Adapter, AC-DC External Plug-in Power Adapter

2) By Output Power: 5W - 12W, 13W - 24W, 25W - 100W, Above 100W

3) By Application: Smartphones And Tablets, Computers And Laptops, Wearable Devices, Home Appliances, Audio And Video Devices, Medical Devices, Industrial Equipment, Telecommunication Devices, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market

North America was the largest region in the AC-DC power supply adapter market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global AC-DC power supply adapter market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the ac-dc power supply adapter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Definition

AC-DC power supply adapter refers to an electrical device that transforms energy from a grid-based power source to a different current, frequency, and voltage. This adapter is composed of an enclosure, a transformer, an inductor, a capacitor, a controller IC, and a printed circuit board which are used to convert alternating current (AC) into the required direct current (DC).

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AC-DC power supply adapter market size, AC-DC power supply adapter market drivers and trends, AC-DC power supply adapter market major players, AC-DC power supply adapter competitors' revenues, AC-DC power supply adapter market positioning, and AC-DC power supply adapter market growth across geographies. The AC-DC power supply adapter market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

