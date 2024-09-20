Advanced Lead Acid Battery Global Market 2024 To Reach $37.47 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.0%

Advanced Lead Acid Battery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advanced lead acid battery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $24.16 billion in 2023 to $26.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automotive industry demand, telecommunication infrastructure growth, ups (uninterruptible power supply) systems, grid energy storage projects, demand from industrial applications.

The advanced lead acid battery market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $37.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to development of smart grids, growing telecom sector, rise in renewable energy installations, expanding e-mobility market, focus on energy storage systems.

The rise in the number of fuel-efficiency vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the advanced lead-acid batteries market going forward. Fuel efficiency in vehicles refers to the distance traveled per unit of fuel consumed, typically measured in miles per gallon (mpg). Advanced lead-acid batteries play a critical role in supporting the car's electrical network, powering vehicle applications when the high-voltage system is disengaged, and safely initializing the high-voltage battery.

Key players in the advanced lead acid battery market include Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Clarios, Amara Raja Group, Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd., Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd., Crown Battery, East Penn Manufacturing Company, The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the advanced lead acid battery market. Major companies operating in the advanced lead acid battery are installing innovative and environmentally friendly used lead acid battery recycling plants to sustain their position in the market.

1) By Type: Stationary, Motive

2) By Construction Method: Flooded, VRLA (Valve Regulated Lead Acid battery)

3) By End-User: Utility, Transportation, Industrial, Commercial And Residential

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Advanced Lead Acid Battery market in 2023. The regions covered in the advanced lead acid battery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market Definition

Advanced lead-acid batteries are an upgraded variant of ordinary lead-acid batteries used for a variety of purposes. These are used in a wide range of applications, including small-scale power storage like UPS systems, starting lighting, and ignition power sources for autos.

Advanced Lead Acid Battery Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global advanced lead acid battery market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Advanced Lead Acid Battery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on advanced lead acid battery market size, advanced lead acid battery market drivers and trends, advanced lead acid battery market major players, advanced lead acid battery competitors' revenues, advanced lead acid battery market positioning, and advanced lead acid battery market growth across geographies. The advanced lead acid battery market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

