Waterproof Tapes Global Market 2024 To Reach $19.57 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

Waterproof Tapes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The waterproof tapes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.03 billion in 2023 to $15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to construction industry growth, repair and maintenance activities, consumer awareness, weather-related concerns, manufacturing industry needs, marine and boating sector.

The waterproof tapes market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $19.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising urbanization, green building practices, extreme weather events, health and safety regulations, water management initiatives, environmentally friendly solutions.

The growing healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth of the waterproof tapes market going forward. The healthcare industry consists of companies that render medical services, produce medical devices or medications, offer medical insurance, or deliver healthcare to patients. In the healthcare industry, waterproof tapes are used for surgical containers, monitoring electrodes, covering wounds, securing cover shields during operations, and safeguarding abrasions, cuts, minor burns, blisters, and incisions.

Key players in the waterproof tapes market include Avery Dennison Corporation, ABE UK Ltd., Aggarwal Brothers Pvt. Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group PLC, Tesa SE, Saint-Gobain S.A.

Major companies operating in the waterproof tapes market are focused on developing innovative products, such as premium duct tape, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Premium duct tape is a high-quality, heavy-duty adhesive tape designed for demanding applications and is made with a thick, tightly woven cloth backing and a strong, aggressive adhesive.

1) By Resin Types: Acrylic, Butyl, Silicone, Other Resin Types

2) By Substrate Types: Plastic, Metal, Rubber, Other Substrate Types

3) By End-Use Industry: Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Packaging, Other End User Industries

North America was the largest region in the waterproof tapes market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the waterproof tapes market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the waterproof tapes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Waterproof tape is a type of adhesive tape that is waterproof or water-resistant and can be single or double-sided. Waterproofing tapes are made using bitumen or butyl, are cold applied, and have adhesive on one side and aluminum foil or colored mineral on the other. Its protective cover is taken off, attached to the application surface, and immediately offers protection.

