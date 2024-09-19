Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,174 in the last 365 days.

US 219/250 South, (Beverly), will continue to have lane closures through Friday, October 18, 2024

Page Content

Lane closures will continue on US 219/250 South (Beverly) Randolph County, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Friday, October 18, 2024, for bridge repair. The bridge repair will be .30 miles from the Files Creek Road intersection in Beverly. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers during the day and traffic signals at night. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, school buses and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect delays and seek alternate routes.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

US 219/250 South, (Beverly), will continue to have lane closures through Friday, October 18, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more