US 219/250 South, (Beverly), will continue to have lane closures through Friday, October 18, 2024

Lane closures will continue on US 219/250 South (Beverly) Randolph County, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Friday, October 18, 2024, for bridge repair. The bridge repair will be .30 miles from the Files Creek Road intersection in Beverly. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers during the day and traffic signals at night. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, school buses and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect delays and seek alternate routes.​​