Governor Abbott Appoints Weldon To Brazos River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, September 18 - September 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jerry “Kenny” Weldon, II to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board formulates plans deemed essential to the operation of the district and its administration in the control, storing, preservation, and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams. In addition, the authority may discover, develop, and produce groundwater in the Brazos River Basin for the use of its customers.

Jerry “Kenny” Weldon, II of Stephenville is the senior director of government programs for Collier Geophysics, LLC. He retired as a Colonel following a 26-year career with the United States Air Force, where he was a civil engineer officer. In the Air Force, he held multiple command positions and served as a senior policy advisor at the Under Secretary of Defense-level. He served three terms as the Mayor of Stephenville from 2012 to 2018. He is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers, Turnbow-Higgs American Legion Post 240, Gideons International – Stephenville Camp, Texas Hereford Association, and Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Additionally, he is an ordained deacon for First Baptist Church Stephenville and a high school leader for Coaches Outreach. Weldon received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy, Master of Science in Environmental Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and Master of Science in National Security Policy from the National War College.