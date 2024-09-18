Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.4 Million In Grants To West Texas Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 18 - September 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 10 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $2.4 million were awarded to eight organizations in West Texas to provide support in a wide range of services as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Grants Across Texas presentations. Presented by TVC today, the funding will provide services to over 2,100 veterans and their families across 23 counties.



“Texas is proud to offer crucial services to support the brave men and women who selflessly served in our nation's military,” said Governor Abbott. “From financial assistance, to support for homeless veterans, and more, these Fund for Veterans Assistance grants reinforce Texas' support for our heroes so they can lead successful lives in our state. Texans are forever indebted to our veterans and their families for the sacrifices made for our state and our country.”



“West Texas is known for its strong military community, and many veterans decide to call it home after leaving the service. I was myself stationed in Fort Bliss and was proud to call the Lone Star State my new home,” said TVC Executive Director and Army veteran Thomas Palladino. “These grant awards will make a big impact in the region with services ranging from homeless veteran support to home modifications in the Housing for Texas Heroes program.”



Executive Director Palladino presented the grants at Starlight Event Center in El Paso. This is the fourth stop of Grants Across Texas. The grant presentations will continue through the second week of October with a total of 10 stops.



The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Adult and Youth United Development Association El Paso: a $190,000 grant for financial assistance a $495,000 grant for Housing for Texas Heroes

Child Crisis Center of El Paso: a $197,000 grant for support services

a $197,000 grant for support services City of El Paso: a $100,000 grant for transportation programs and services

a $100,000 grant for transportation programs and services El Paso County: a $300,000 grant for veteran treatment court program

a $300,000 grant for veteran treatment court program Project Amistad: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance a $100,000 grant for clinical counseling

The Salvation Army– El Paso: a $250,000 grant for homeless veteran support

a $250,000 grant for homeless veteran support The Salvation Army– Midland: a $260,000 grant for homeless veteran support

a $260,000 grant for homeless veteran support YWCA El Paso del Norte Region: a $300,000 grant for support services



In May, the Governor announced 181 grants totaling over $44 million to 161 organizations across Texas. It is projected to provide direct services to nearly 42,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.



Since 2009 through the current 2024-2025 grant cycle, more than $313 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,400 FVA grants.



The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.



Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.



Texas veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://tvc.texas.gov/fund.