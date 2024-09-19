News Release – Department of Law Enforcement conducts sweep on Leeward Coast

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 18, 2024

Department of Law Enforcement conducts sweep on Leeward Coast

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) arrested six individuals on arrest warrants during a sweep on the Leeward Coast yesterday. The sweep was performed by the Special Operations Section of the Sheriffs Division.

“These arrests are part of DLE’s ongoing effort to support residents on the Leeward Coast and across the state by holding people accountable for their actions,” said Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe.

Those arrested include the following:

Steven A. Smith, wanted on a no-bail warrant for violating terms of his parole. Smith has felony convictions for Assault in the First Degree, Robbery in the Second Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree and Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle.

Patrick Calarruda, wanted on a $15,000 warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree.

Felicia Deguzman, wanted on a $5,000 warrant after being charged with Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree.

David Kapahu, wanted on a $5,000 warrant for failure to appear in court on two charges he violated a temporary restraining order.

Jake Graziano, wanted on contempt warrants totaling $5,000 for failure to appear in court.

Geneiva II, wanted on contempt warrants totaling $550 for traffic violations.

# # #

Media Contact:

Brooks Baehr

Public Information Officer

Department of Law Enforcement

715 S. King Street

Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96813

Office 808-587-5051

Mobile 808-892-9272