Solomon Islands commemorates International Day of Democracy marking its 46 years of democracy for the people by the people

Honiara, September 17 – Honiara city woke up earlier than usual on 17 September. It had a good reason: to celebrate the rights of Solomon Islanders to choose their government. This has been happening since the Pacific nation became independent 46 years ago.

Before the sun fully rose, crowds donning orange T-shirts emblazoned with this year´s theme – 46 years of democracy for the people by the people – started to gather at the Honiara City Council. By 7:00 am, the streets were alive with energy as participants embarked on a celebratory march toward the Youth Hub. Chants of “Solomon Islands Democracy,” “For the People, By the People,” and “Happy International Democracy Day” echoed through the city, setting a spirited tone for the day’s festivities.

The event this year has been organized by the Political Parties Commission (PPC) and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the Strengthening the Electoral Cycle in Solomon Islands Project (SECSIP) and the Provincial Governments and Service Delivery Project (PGSD) and generous financial support by Australia and the European Union.

At the Youth Hub booths, manned by representatives from the PPC, ORPP, Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC), National Parliament of Solomon Islands (NPSI), Transparency Solomon Islands (TSI), and the Solomon Islands Independent Commission Against Corruption (SIICAC), as well as civic society organizations, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of democracy in the country.

The official program commenced with the arrival of Hon. Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, who spoke on the strength of Solomon Islands’ democracy, citing the nation’s Constitution as a pillar of fairness and transparency. He highlighted the success of the country’s first Joint Elections held on April 17, 2024, as a demonstration of a peaceful and transparent democratic exercise.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s sentiments, the Chief of the Electoral Commission, Mr. Jasper Anisi, underscored the significance of the day, stating: “Today we celebrate the power of democracy to unite, empower, and inspire a better future for all. However, today also reminds us to remain vigilant in ensuring that every voice is heard and every vote counted.”

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, Ms. Raluca Eddon, took the opportunity to reflect on the origins of democracy, referencing its ancient Greek roots in “demos” (people) and “kratos” (rule). She connected this to the day’s theme, reaffirming the importance of the democratic process in shaping the future of Solomon Islands.

“At UNDP, our role in supporting the democratic vision of unity and transformation is deeply ingrained in our mandate. We believe that democratic institutions can serve as the foundation for peace, prosperity, equality, and inclusion,” said Ms. Eddon. She emphasized UNDP’s ongoing collaboration with the Solomon Islands Government, integrity institutions, civil society, and international partners, notably through the SECSIP and PGSD.

The celebration continued with a ceremonial cake-cutting, followed by a poetry competition and live performances by local music and theater groups. These activities encouraged participants to reflect on the nation’s democratic journey and the future it envisions — one where democracy continues to serve as a voice for the people, by the people.

International Day of Democracy march in Honiara on 17th September. Photo credit: Daniel C. Gonzalez, UNDP

Hon. Prime Minister, Jeremiah Manele, speaking at the International Day of Democracy commemoration. Photo credit: Daniel C. Gonzalez, UNDP