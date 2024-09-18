Minister Acknowledges SIAF and International Support for Solomon Islands Security

Hon. Jimson Tanangada, the Minister of Police, National Security & Correctional Service, expressed profound gratitude to the governments and people of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and China for their unwavering support through the Solomon Islands International Assistance Force (SIAF).

Minister Tanangada stated, “On this juncture, as the responsible Minister for Security, I wish to respectfully acknowledge and thank the government and people of Australia for their remarkable commitment and support provided through SIAF. Their prompt response to our request for assistance during the 2021 social disorders was invaluable in restoring law and order and protecting lives and properties.”

When response to His Excellency the Governor General, he highlighted that this support continued during critical events such as the 2023 Pacific Games and the recent national elections. “Thank you very much,” he added.

In addition to Australia’s contributions, Minister Tanangada expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts of New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea. “Your strong backing has been crucial in ensuring we successfully navigated important landmark events in our country,” he noted.

The Minister also acknowledged China’s role in supporting the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), stating, “Your commitment to building our internal capabilities has been commendable. The assistance provided during significant events such as the Pacific Games and national elections is greatly appreciated.”

He emphasized that ongoing policing partnership programs funded by the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand are vital for enhancing the capabilities of the RSIPF. “Thank you for these commitments,” he concluded.

Minister Tanangada’s statement underscores the importance of international cooperation in maintaining peace and security within the Solomon Islands as it continues to develop its law enforcement capabilities.

-MPNSCS Press