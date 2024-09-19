9/18/24 – KAHAUALEʻA NATURAL AREA RESERVE IN PUNA CLOSED DUE TO VOLCANIC ACTIVITY

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

September 18, 2024

KAHAUALEʻA NATURAL AREA RESERVE IN PUNA CLOSED DUE TO VOLCANIC ACTIVITY

(PUNA, HAWAI‘I ISLAND) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is closing the Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve in Puna for 90 days due to a shift in eruptive activity at Kīlauea Volcano. The closure, effective immediately, may be extended if hazardous conditions continue.

The Kahaualeʻa Trail, commonly known as the Captain’s Trail, is also closed. The current lava flow at the middle of the eastern rift zone could create hazards for visitors such as cracks and toxic fumes. In the past, the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department has performed rescues in this area and individuals could be severely injured. DLNR is asking community members to heed this warning and stay out of the reserve. Officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) will be patrolling the area regularly.

For the most up-to-date information about the eruption of Kīlauea Volcano, visit the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory web page. For general information about closures of trails and Natural Area Reserves on Hawai‘i Island, contact DOFAW at 808-974-4221.

Kīlauea eruption information: http://volcano.wr.usgs.gov/hvostatus.php

Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/nars/hawaii-island/kahaualea-2/

Kahaualeʻa Trail: https://hawaiitrails.ehawaii.gov/trails/#/trail/kahaualea/291

