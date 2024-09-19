TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to take action on housing & homelessness with new legislation and funding announcements

BAY AREA – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will join state and local leaders in the Bay Area to sign legislation aimed at addressing homelessness and expanding affordable housing. Additionally, Governor Newsom will announce new statewide efforts related to housing and mental health.

WHEN: Thursday, September 19th at approximately 10:00 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: The Governor’s Twitter page, Facebook page, and YouTube page.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 7:45 a.m., Thursday, September 19. Location information will be provided upon RSVP.