Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market to Surge Amid Growing Demand for Smart Manufacturing Solutions

The global industrial wireless sensor network market is poised for growth due to its popularity across industries. Advantages like easy deployment drive adoption, despite data security concerns.” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market by Sensor, Technology, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global industrial wireless sensor network market was valued at $573 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,200 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The industrial wireless sensor network (IWSN) is a network of distributed sensing platforms with wireless communication. IWSN is positioned in remote areas and uses wireless technology to transmit signals to the control room. Furthermore, the system can be controlled, troubleshot, and monitored remotely. Moreover, it is majorly used for process & control monitoring and data processing.The global industrial wireless sensor network market is expected to register substantial growth shortly, owing to the surge in popularity of IWSN among various industry verticals such as oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Furthermore, the increase in the need to improve process efficiencies and easy deployment of industrial wireless sensor networks drive the market growth. Advantages offered by IWSN such as its easy-to-use & application-specific nature further fuel its adoption. However, the rise in data security and privacy concerns is the key factor that hinders the growth of the market.ABB Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Siemens AG, Endress+Hauser AG, Linear Technology Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Schneider Electric, and Emersion Electric are some of the key players operating in the global industrial wireless sensor network market.The industrial wireless sensor network market is segmented based on sensor, technology, application, and geography. Based on sensors, the market is categorized into pressure sensors, temperature sensors, level sensors, flow sensors, biosensors, and others. Based on technology, it is classified into Zigbee, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others. By industry vertical, it is fragmented into oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Geographical breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments are included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
- Surge in popularity of industrial wireless sensor network
- Low cost and easy deployment of industrial wireless sensor network
- Data security and privacy concerns
- Increase in industrialization in the emerging markets

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤
Industrial wireless sensor technology has gained traction over recent years, as it enables enterprises to monitor and control various parameters such as temperature, vibration, pressure, and others remotely which reduces time and cost. Furthermore, the increase in the need to improve process efficiencies and to meet corporate financial objectives is fueling the demand for low-cost industrial automation systems such as industrial wireless sensor networks. In addition, these systems provide multiple benefits over traditional wired industrial monitoring and control systems such as rapid development, flexibility, self-organization, and intelligent processing capability. Moreover, the significant role played by them in creating a reliable and self-healing system that responds to real-time events with appropriate actions is fueling the growth of the market.𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬Industrial wireless sensor networks have transformed the controlling and monitoring process, as they control, troubleshoot, and monitor various parameters such as temperature, vibration, pressure, and others remotely. This reduces cost, time, and the hassle of installing & maintaining a wired sensor network. Furthermore, the benefits offered by IWSN such as easy deployment, flexibility, self-organization, and intelligent processing capability are attracting organizations towards it. However, an increase in data security concerns related to data access from Bluetooth networks, Zigbee, IoT other wireless networks is expected to hinder the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬
- This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global industrial wireless sensor network market with current trends and future estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.
- The overall market potential is determined by understanding the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
- Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

