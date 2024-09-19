Introducing the GATEWAY English Test - A Trusted Academic Online English Test for International Admissions

Universities report that GATEWAY scores accurately reflect students’ English proficiency. Students report a far superior test experience than traditional tests

GATEWAY simulates real-life scenarios such as classroom or group discussions. Requiring real-time open-ended responses gives us a far more complete and trusted view of the applicant's English ability.” — Rachel Krien

SALT LAKE CITY, HI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GATEWAY provides an authentic assessment of academic English, delivering a holistic profile of each applicant's English proficiency. With GATEWAY, universities can accept an affordable and accessible English test and trust the test scores they receive. For a limited time in 2024, GATEWAY is available at a 50% discount with the code "202450", reducing the cost to just $49.50 per test. The 90-minute assessment can be taken anytime, with scores delivered within 24 hours.Admissions staff receive a holistic linguistic profile for each applicant–an overall score, detailed sub-skill scores, a video interview, and a written essay response. This detailed report helps universities make informed admissions decisions, supported by a deep understanding of each candidate's English proficiency. The video interview and writing sample enhance the transparency of the assessment, allowing admissions teams to gain insight into applicants' communication skills and personalities.GATEWAY uses interactive video technology to simulate real-life academic scenarios. This immersive testing experience allows for open-ended, real-time responses, mirroring the demands of a dynamic English-speaking academic setting. Graduate departments particularly appreciate GATEWAY’s ability to showcase applicant’s speaking and writing ability. English3 has a proven track record of providing trusted online English tests and interviews for many of the top universities in the world, including Columbia, Cornell, Northwestern, University of Florida, Brigham Young University, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and hundreds more. English3 has continually shown an ability to create innovative products for targeted audiences. GATEWAY represents an exciting focus on international admissions.Moroni Flake, CEO of English3, emphasizes the company's commitment to making English tests accessible and affordable without compromising quality. “Admissions offices need to trust English test scores. We are sustainably delivering an affordable, accessible, online test that institutions trust. We are passionate about how international education improves our world and we are thrilled to provide a test that improves the experience for both the institution and the student.”Rachel Krein, Director of Strategic Communications and Operations at Washington University in St. Louis OISS, stated, “English3’s GATEWAY test represents an innovative and practical approach to online English testing. GATEWAY’s test focuses on English needed for academic success and simulates real-life scenarios such as classroom or group discussions. Requiring real-time, open-ended spoken and written responses gives us a far more complete and trusted view of the applicant's English ability. For these reasons, we decided to accept the GATEWAY English Test as a strong alternative to longtime established in-person tests.”"GATEWAY presents a complete linguistic profile of our students,” said Jane Borisova, the IEP Director at the University of Northern Colorado. “Video interviews allow us to observe students’ using the language and ‘get to meet’ them instead of just receiving a score report. English3 has drastically improved our graduation and retention rates. Previously, our graduation rate was around 66%; after the implementation of English3, it has been consistently around 85%."Learn more at https://gateway.english3.com/ About English3:English3 is at the forefront of innovation in online English language assessment and is dedicated to providing reliable and accessible testing solutions. GATEWAY meets the evolving needs of all global education stakeholders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.