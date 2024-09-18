Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Emir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

CANADA, September 18 - On September 17 and 18, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Canada.

During their meetings, the Prime Minister and the Emir discussed their concern with the situation in the Middle East, including the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire, the release of all hostages still held in Gaza, and the safe distribution of humanitarian aid to civilians. Prime Minister Trudeau unequivocally condemned Hamas’ actions and underscored that Hamas must lay down its arms and release all hostages immediately. The Prime Minister noted that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people, nor their legitimate aspirations. He also expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages and ensure the exit of foreign nationals from Gaza.

Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Canada’s enduring support for a two-state solution and emphasized the right of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security, and dignity, without fear.

The two leaders discussed the regional security implications of the conflict and efforts toward de-escalation. The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern over the risk of an expanded conflict between Israel and Iran as well as Hezbollah and other Iran-aligned groups.

The Prime Minister and the Emir discussed efforts toward a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine as well as the situation in Afghanistan, and the Prime Minister thanked the Emir for Qatar’s support in ensuring the safe passage of Canadian citizens and vulnerable Afghans out of Afghanistan. They also discussed other pressing geopolitical challenges, including the conflict in Sudan, the ongoing humanitarian, security, and political crises in Haiti, and the situation in Venezuela following last July’s election.

As Canada and Qatar celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year, the two leaders agreed to further deepen bilateral relations and work together to advance shared priorities. This includes advancing co-operation on artificial intelligence, clean energy, agribusiness, and critical minerals as well as growing trade and investment, promoting sustainable development, creating opportunities for businesses, and strengthening people-to-people ties.