Alnesh Mohan Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Files Early Warning Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alnesh Mohan ("Alnesh") announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the closing of the previously announced reverse takeover (the "Transaction" or the "RTO") whereby Alnesh indirectly acquired shares of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "PDH").



In connection with the RTO (i) AJA Health and Wellness Ltd. ("AJA") amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, 2564858 Alberta Inc., pursuant to the terms of an amalgamation agreement dated June 3, 2024, resulting in an amalgamated Alberta corporation, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; (ii) Assured Diagnosis Inc. ("ADI") amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, 2564891 Alberta Inc., pursuant to the terms of an amalgamation agreement dated June 3, 2024, resulting in an amalgamated Alberta corporation, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; and (iii) the Company purchased 1,500,000 shares in the capital of AJA Therapeutics Inc. ("ATI") from James Viccars, Elizabeth Bryant Viccars and Deluxe Holdings Inc., pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated June 3, 2024, resulting in ATI being a subsidiary owned by the Company and one of the Company's subsidiaries. After giving effect to the Transaction, common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") were issued to shareholders of ATI, AJA, and ADI.

Prior to the Transaction, Alnesh held 8,185 Common Shares personally, and 1,470,785 Common Shares indirectly through MPIC Fund I LP ("MPIC"). Shares held by MPIC are controlled by its general partner, Corner Market Capital US Inc., a partially-owned subsidiary of Corner Market Capital Corp. Sanjeev Parsad and Alnesh exercise control or direction over Corner Market Capital Corp. Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Alnesh had ownership or control over 31% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

On closing of the Transaction, Alnesh holds 8,185 Common Shares personally, and 51,639,942 Common Shares indirectly through MPIC. As a result of the Transaction, Alnesh has ownership or control over approximately 60% of the Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Alnesh does not currently have any plan to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company. However, Alnesh may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position, depending on market conditions, reformulations, and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Alnesh will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

