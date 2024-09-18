Dr. Monica Lomeli is Keynote Speaker of the 4th Annual Pomona Valley Pride Gayla on Saturday - October 5, 2024

Table X Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg Pomona Valley Pride

Table X Sponsorship and Strategic Partnership Opportunities LAST CALL!!!

We are very excited to welcome Dr. Monica Lomeli as our Keynote Speaker of the 4th Annual Pomona Valley Pride Gayla, and we look forward to her shared insights, data, and analytics.” — Frank Guzman | CEO & Executive Director - Pomona Valley Pride

CENTURY CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Table X, in association with its parent company, Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg , and on behalf of Pomona Valley Pride , are proud to announce the engagement of Dr. Monica Lomeli as KEYNOTE SPEAKER of the 4th Annual Pomona Valley Pride Gayla on Saturday - October 5, 2024."We are very excited to welcome Dr. Monica Lomeli as our Keynote Speaker of the 4th Annual Pomona Valley Pride Gayla, and we look forward to her shared insights, data, and analytics regarding today's social, environmental, and political climate of hate crimes in Los Angeles County and beyond, and as it directly impacts the LGBTQIA+ community at-large, locally and nationally," stated Frank Guzman, CEO & Executive Director, Pomona Valley Pride.Pomona Valley Pride is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to their mission of empowering, enhancing, advancing, and sustaining the well-being of people's lives through vital social, emotional, educational, arts, scholarship, and advocacy programs. Pomona Valley Pride advocates and fights for LGBTQIA+ rights, human rights, and women's rights--- worldwide.Dr. Monica Lomeli is Manager of the Hate Documentation and Data Analytics Program with the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations. She leads the production of the annual L.A. County Hate Crime Report, one of the nation’s oldest and long-standing effort to document hate. Dr. Lomeli oversees the collection and data analysis of hate incident reports from law enforcement, community-based organizations, school districts, and colleges and universities.Statistics show that hate crimes in 2023 - 2024 targeting the LGBTQIA+ community are on the rise in Los Angeles County, and around-the-world, which is representative of a national and international political climate and movement fueled by intolerance, homophobia, bigotry, prejudice, and ignorance.This year's 4th Annual Pomona Valley Pride Gayla theme, "Pride365: Honoring Our Past, Present, and Future," celebrates the timeless spirit of PRIDE while recognizing the achievements of the past, the vibrancy of the present, and the promise of the future.Accordingly, Dr. Monica Lomeli will address in her KEYNOTE ADDRESS the problems the LGBTQIA+ community has experienced in the past, face in the present, and solutions, actions, and resources available for a brighter future.The 4th Annual Pomona Valley Pride Gayla on Saturday – October 5, 2024 will be held in the California Ballroom at the Sheraton Fairplex Suites & Conference Center in Pomona, California from 6:00PM to 10:30PM PST.This enchanted, fundraiser special event, replete with live entertainment performances, distinguished guest speakers, proprietary business networking opportunities, a silent auction, an open bar cocktail reception, a four-course dinner, music, dance, and so much more, welcomes advocates, supporters, and friends to attend.For more information please contact Table X | Pomona Valley Pride ABOUT Pomona Valley Pride ———Pomona Valley Pride, formerly Pomona Pride Center, was established in 2019 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to empower, enhance, advance, and sustain the well-being of the LGBTQIA+ communities at-large by providing vital social, emotional, educational, arts, scholarship, and advocacy programs.ABOUT Table X ———Table X is a global, lifestyle entertainment brand providing essential, upscale products and services for discriminating consumers, and advocating for human rights--- worldwide.ABOUT Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg ———Since 1996, Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg, has been making history with unrivalled professional services... worldwide. Their world-renowned team of advertising, marketing and promotions, and public relations seasoned professionals champion a winning tribe of designers, developers, and creatives who love what they do, and who thrive off pushing the boundaries of their clients’ expectations while challenging the limits of their vast in-house capabilities and talents. With decades of best-in-class experience under their belts, they have worked alongside the world’s leading brands and startups of all shapes and sizes, and their clients come back for more every single time.ABOUT Dr. Monica Lomeli ———Dr. Monica Lomeli is Manager of the Hate Documentation and Data Analytics Program with the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations. She leads the production of the annual L.A. County Hate Crime Report, one of the nation’s oldest and long-standing effort to document hate. Dr. Lomeli oversees the collection and data analysis of hate incident reports from law enforcement, community-based organizations, school districts, and colleges and universities. She leads the Network Against Hate Crime, a network consisting of law enforcement agencies, human relations organizations, educators, faith communities, and social service and advocacy groups, who convene to learn about emerging issues in the field of hate crime and to lean on one another to combat hate. Moreover, Dr. Lomeli was lead staff author in developing a best practice report for law enforcement in their hate crime outreach and response with community and author of the Commission motion to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day in L.A. County.Dr. Lomeli is a sociologist who was inspired by her college students’ questions of “what can we do?” to pursue a career in government where she could work towards social justice and improve intergroup relations in L.A. County. She is a former college professor who taught courses on Race and Ethnicity, Sexuality, Crime and Delinquency, Gender, and more, for over a decade. Prior to this, she worked for educational non-profits in the L.A. region as program manager and in communications.Dr. Lomeli holds a Ph.D. in Sociology with an emphasis in Urban Sociology and Racial and Ethnic Relations and an M.A. in Sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She obtained bachelors’ degrees in Anthropology and Behavioral Science from California State University, Dominguez Hills. She is the daughter of Mexican immigrants from Zacatecas and was raised in South Central Los Angeles. She lives in the San Gabriel Valley with her husband, son, daughter, and their 90-pound Golden Retriever who thinks is a lap dog.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.